app-menu Social mobile

Scarica e leggi gratis su app

CCTV+: Peng Liyuan meets Indonesian first lady

Luglio 28, 2023

BEIJING, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, on Thursday met with Indonesian First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo in Chengdu, capital city of southwest China’sSichuan Province.

The Indonesian first lady is accompanying Indonesian President Joko Widodo, who will attend the opening ceremony of the 31st summer edition of the FISU World University Games and visit China.

Peng and Iriana Joko Widodo appreciated local exquisite handicrafts of intangible cultural heritage. They also watched a tea art performance.

Recalling their previous meetings, Peng said China and Indonesia enjoy cultural affinity and close people-to-people bonds, expressing the hope that the two sides will enhance their friendship.

Iriana Joko Widodo spoke highly of China’s protection and inheritance of intangible cultural heritage, saying that the visit to Chengdu has further deepened her understanding and love of Chinese history and culture.

Video – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=StAIggTGFuw 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cctv-peng-liyuan-meets-indonesian-first-lady-301888178.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News
Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

Il programma Schneider Electric Sustainability Impact raggiunge i suoi obiettivi intermedi

(Adnkronos) – • Rilevanti progressi grazie a soluzioni pro-clima, iniziative di circolarità e pro…

DMEGC Solar Commences the Construction of Zero-Carbon Factory

DONGYANG, China, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — On July 27th, DMEGC Solar and TÜV SÜD held a signi…

Archiviate tutte le accuse contro Manfredi Lefebvre, ma la notizia circola sottovoce

(Adnkronos) – Milano, 28 Luglio 2023. Nel complesso panorama giudiziario italiano, la storia di M…

HANQUYOU Marks 3rd Anniversary with Brilliant Achievements

SHANGHAI, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — HANQUYOU (trastuzumab, trade name in Europe: Zercepac®; t…

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI

Seguici sui social

LA RAGIONE – LE ALI DELLA LIBERTA’ SCRL
Direttore editoriale Davide Giacalone
Direttore responsabile Fulvio Giuliani
Sede legale: via Senato, 6 - 20121 Milano (MI) PI, CF e N. iscrizione al Registro Imprese di Milano: 11605210969 Numero Rea: MI-2614229

Per informazioni scrivi a info@laragione.eu

Assistenza per sito e app

Copyright © La Ragione - leAli alla libertà

Powered by Sernicola Labs Srl