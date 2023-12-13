app-menu Social mobile

CCTV+: Setting out from Liangzhu: Probing the Origins of World Civilizations

Dicembre 13, 2023

BEIJING, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Liangzhu is a sacred place that serves as a testament to the 5,000-year history of Chinese civilization. On December 3, 2023, Liangzhu ancient city once again garnered the world’s attention as it hosted the first Liangzhu Forum, a global dialogue among civilizations. In the meantime, the Global Youth Sharing Meeting on Liangzhu Culture was held in the metaverse. The event was initiated by the Overseas Center (ZTV-WORLD) of ZMG, the UNESCO Beijing Office, and the Liangzhu Culture Youth Promotion Project, together with student representatives from universities across the globe.

The sharing meeting held in the metaverse unveiled the trailer of the documentary series Setting out from Liangzhu: Probing the Origins of World Civilizations, which captured a journey starting from Liangzhu in search of world civilization wonders.

This documentary series, with a focus on Liangzhu culture, aims to explore the origins and development of Chinese civilization and foster mutual learning and exchanges across civilizations, leveraging the power of youth to promote global cultural prosperity.

Video – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2299836/2023_11_30.mp4 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cctv-setting-out-from-liangzhu-probing-the-origins-of-world-civilizations-302014130.html

