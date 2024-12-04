app-menu Social mobile

Skip to main content
Scarica e leggi gratis su app

CCTV+: Small Toys Go Global

4 Dicembre 2024

BEIJING, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Everyone holds a fairy tale deep in their heart, dreaming of a colorful castle where wishes come true. Do you think it’s just a fantasy? In Yunhe County of Zhejiang’s Lishui City, those dreams become reality. Known worldwide for “creating fairy tales”, Yunhe invites you to explore its magic with Bennie from Italy. Discover how “tiny toy bricks” have propelled thousands of local businesses to global success.

Video – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2572990/Small_Toys_Go_Global.mp4

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cctv-small-toys-go-global-302322135.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

La Ragione è anche su WhatsApp. Entra nel nostro canale per non perderti nulla!

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

Leggi anche

Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute at St. David’s Medical Center first in U.S. to use FDA-approved mapping and dual energy ablation catheter

04 Dicembre 2024
AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Electrophysiologists at the Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia …

Investire sulla sostenibilità per attrarre nuovi talenti

04 Dicembre 2024
(Adnkronos) – SIAK SISTEMI sceglie la bioedilizia di Rubner Haus per progettare DDD CENTER, la nu…

QuBox rivoluziona la regalistica aziendale: successo straordinario e ordini chiusi con largo anticipo

04 Dicembre 2024
(Adnkronos) – Matera, 04/12/2024 – La startup italiana QuBox, specializzata in luxury gift box e…

PigeonDay, la soluzione di Bonina S.r.l. Gruppo Bonina per tenere lontani i piccioni dai pannelli solari

04 Dicembre 2024
(Adnkronos) – La branca specializzata della società fondata da Giuseppe Bonina ha sviluppato una …

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI