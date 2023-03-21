app-menu Social mobile

CCTV+: Video Series on Classics Quoted by Xi to Be Aired on Russian Media

Marzo 21, 2023

– BEIJING, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Russian-language edition of the second season of China Media Group’s video series “Classics Quoted by Xi Jinping” will be broadcast by mainstream TV stations in Russia on the occasion of the Chinese president’s three-day state visit, which started on Monday.

The series, which features Xi’s quotes from ancient Chinese stories and classics in his speeches and articles, will be broadcast on Russia-24, a news channel owned by the All-Russia State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company, and aired simultaneously on its new media platform. Russia’s Big Asia TV channel, TV BRICS and other channels will also broadcast the video series.

Focusing on the themes of “hard-working”, “loyalty”, “integrity”, “sharing” and “green”, the series vividly demonstrates President Xi’s extensive and profound cultural attainment and his deep concern about the people and his deep love for the nation.

It also extracts and interprets the broad and profound traditional Chinese culture that contains the connotation of the new era and the values of globalization.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2037240/Video_Series_Classics_Quoted_Xi_Be_Aired_Russian_Media.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cctv-video-series-on-classics-quoted-by-xi-to-be-aired-on-russian-media-301777503.html

