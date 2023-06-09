app-menu Social mobile

Scarica e leggi gratis su app

CCTV+: Xi urges Inner Mongolia to pursue green development, advance Chinese modernization

Giugno 9, 2023

BEIJING, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Chinese President Xi Jinping has called on north China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region to adhere to its strategic position, pursue green development, and strive to write a new chapter of Chinese modernization.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks during an inspection tour in Hohhot, the capital of Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, on Wednesday and Thursday.

During his visit to the Zhonghuan industrial park on Wednesday afternoon, Xi said green development is the path that must be taken, and the top priority of Inner Mongolia’s development lies in transforming and upgrading the traditional energy industry, vigorously developing green energy, and strengthening the country’s major energy base.

In the exhibition hall of the park, Xi learned about the region’s efforts in developing new energy and new materials industry, promoting the optimization and adjustment of industrial structure, and promoting green and low-carbon development.

Xi visited the factories in the park to see the production process and learn more about the research and development and production of semiconductor and photovoltaic materials among other products.

Upon leaving the park, Xi stressed the need to carry out high-level opening up and engage in win-win cooperation with the rest of the world.

Xi hopes that the enterprises and employees will continue to work hard and strive to gain greater achievements.

Video link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NvDSIphdlnw

Video – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NvDSIphdlnw

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cctv-xi-urges-inner-mongolia-to-pursue-green-development-advance-chinese-modernization-301847020.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News
Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

EdgeCap acquires majority stake in Comac Medical, founder and management retain significant minority interest

LONDON, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Comac Medical (Comac or the Company) announced today that fu…

SNAI – Champions League: Inter, la finale è in salita, City favorito a 1,48, il trionfo di Inzaghi vale 6,50

(Adnkronos) – A Istanbul si gioca l’ultima finale della stagione: dopo le sconfitte di Roma e Fio…

Yutong Aims to Redefine Green Public Transport With YEA

– ZHENGZHOU, China, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Yutong Bus (“Yutong”, SHA: 600066), a leading g…

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI

Seguici sui social

LA RAGIONE – LE ALI DELLA LIBERTA’ SCRL
Direttore editoriale Davide Giacalone
Direttore responsabile Fulvio Giuliani
Sede legale: via Senato, 6 - 20121 Milano (MI) PI, CF e N. iscrizione al Registro Imprese di Milano: 11605210969 Numero Rea: MI-2614229

Per informazioni scrivi a info@laragione.eu

Assistenza per sito e app

Copyright © La Ragione - leAli alla libertà

Powered by Sernicola Labs Srl