app-menu Social mobile

Scarica e leggi gratis su app

CEAT Ambernath plant receives five-star grading in British Safety Council Audit

Maggio 11, 2023

CEAT Specialty (division of CEAT Tyres) is proud to announce that it’s Ambernath facility has received a Five Star rating in the Occupational Health and Safety Audit conducted by the British Safety Council

MUMBAI, India, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The company’s Ambernath plant underwent a comprehensive, quantified, and robust evaluation of its occupational health and safety policies, processes and practices. The audit process included documentation review, interviews with senior management, employees and other key stakeholders, together with sampling of operational activities.

Mike Robinson, CEO British Safety Council, said: “The award of a five-star grading following our occupational best practice Health and Safety Audit is an outstanding achievement and is reflective of a proactive organisation which is committed to continual improvement in its health and safety arrangements and managing risks to workers’ health, safety and wellbeing.”

Amit Tolani- Chief Executive, CEAT Specialty added “We are delighted to announce that we have been awarded a Five Star rating by the British Safety Council Occupational Health and Safety Audit. This accomplishment highlights our firm dedication to ensuring the safety and welfare of our employees and stakeholders. We aim at constant enhancement of our health and safety management systems to uphold our standing as a best practice organization.”

About CEAT

CEAT was established in 1924 in Turin, Italy. Today, it is one of India’s leading tyre manufacturers, and CEAT tyres are sold in more than 115 countries worldwide.     

The brand came to India in 1958, and later became part of the RPG Group. RPG is among the top business houses in India, with a group turnover of $3.6 billion.

In the specialty segment, CEAT manufactures farm, mining, and earthmover, industrial, and construction equipment tyres, as well as special application off road tyres. For more information, visit https://www.ceatspecialty.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2074168/Ceat_EU_Logo.jpg

 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ceat-ambernath-plant-receives-five-star-grading-in-british-safety-council-audit-301821862.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News
Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

SNAI – Serie A: la corsa Champions riparte da Lazio-Lecce Sarri in discesa, favorite anche tutte le altre big

(Adnkronos) – La quartultima giornata di Serie A inizia venerdì dall’Olimpico e dall’impegno dei …

Anycubic Unveils Two Game-Changing 3D Printers: Photon Mono M5s and Kobra 2

SHENZHEN, China, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Anycubic, a well-known 3D printer manufacturer, wil…

Gli astronauti sauditi terminano il programma di formazione di nove mesi per la missione spaziale alla Stazione spaziale internazionale

CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida, 11 maggio 2023 /PRNewswire/ — La Saudi Space Commission (SSC) ha confer…

Parte da Pescara la IV Edizione della Ride 4 Vape

(Adnkronos) – Oltre 230 km in sella a una bici, con 2.300 mt di dislivello, per sensibilizzare me…

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI

Seguici sui social

LA RAGIONE – LE ALI DELLA LIBERTA’ SCRL
Direttore editoriale Davide Giacalone
Direttore responsabile Fulvio Giuliani
Sede legale: via Senato, 6 - 20121 Milano (MI) PI, CF e N. iscrizione al Registro Imprese di Milano: 11605210969 Numero Rea: MI-2614229

Per informazioni scrivi a info@laragione.eu

Assistenza per sito e app

Copyright © La Ragione - leAli alla libertà

Powered by Sernicola Labs Srl