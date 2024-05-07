app-menu Social mobile

Skip to main content
Scarica e leggi gratis su app

Cell Impact Signs Main Agreement with F.C.C.

7 Maggio 2024

KARLSKOGA, Sweden, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Today, Cell Impact has entered into a main agreement with Japanese company F.C.C., which governs the continued collaboration between the two companies to secure business primarily in Japan, India, and China.

The main agreement leverages the strengths of both Cell Impact and F.C.C., outlining their respective responsibilities in various phases of upcoming deals.

“Leveraging our expertise and Cell Impact Forming™, our unique and patented technology for shaping flow plates, we take responsibility for the initial cooperation with the customer, design and optimization of the product and process in future deals. This means assisting the customer in optimizing pattern design and developing tools and fixtures for analysis and verification, tailored for production,” says Daniel Vallin, interim CEO of Cell Impact.

F.C.C. is a globally established supplier to the automotive industry. Some of the company’s strengths are its size, infrastructure, and long-established networks within Automotive.

“We are pleased to collaborate with a successful manufacturer that has such a well-established network of contacts, especially in Japan, India, and China, where there is demand for flow plates initially for fuel cells. The agreement strengthens our position vis-à-vis world-leading players in the automotive industry,” says Daniel Vallin.

The collaboration between F.C.C. and Cell Impact has evolved gradually since August 2022 when the companies jointly decided to install a demonstration line on-site in Hamamatsu, Japan. The purpose was to demonstrate the efficiency of Cell Impact’s patented forming technology for potential customers in Japan and other parts of Asia.

Earlier today, Cell Impact announced a leasing agreement that will allow the company, together with F.C.C., to continue demonstrating Cell Impact Forming to customers and other stakeholders in the automotive industry.

For more information, please contact:Daniel VallinCEO and IR contact, Cell Impact AB (publ)+46730686620 or daniel.vallin@cellimpact.com

About Cell Impact

Cell Impact AB (publ) is a global supplier of advanced flow plates to fuel cell and electrolyzer manufacturers. The company has developed and patented a unique method for high velocity forming, Cell Impact Forming™ which is significantly more scalable and cost-efficient compared to conventional forming methods. Cell Impact Forming is an environmentally friendly forming technology that consumes no water and very little electrical power.

The Cell Impact share is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market and FNCA Sweden AB is the company’s Certified Advisor (CA).

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2405641/Cell_Impact_AB.jpgLogo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1888196/4689602/Cell_Impact_AB_Logo.jpg

 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cell-impact-signs-main-agreement-with-fcc-302137073.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

La Ragione è anche su WhatsApp. Entra nel nostro canale per non perderti nulla!

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

Leggi anche

Hygenco to set up a green hydrogen/ammonia project at Tata Steel SEZ’s Gopalpur Industrial Park

07 Maggio 2024
BHUBANESWAR, India, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — HHP Five Private Limited (subsidiary of Hygenco G…

PENNY CRESCE IN LOMBARDIA E TOSCANA

07 Maggio 2024
(Adnkronos) – Il brand apre a Grezzago (Mi) e Capolona (Ar) Cernusco sul Naviglio – 7 maggio 2024…

Promoting a Greener Future: Beny Becomes Official Sponsor of the Primeira Liga

07 Maggio 2024
MADRID, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Beny recently announced that it has become the official spons…

Keyrus expands its data nearshore services connecting Portugal’s talent with the Dach Region, Netherlands and Nordic Countries

07 Maggio 2024
LISBON, Portugal, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Keyrus, a global leader in data analytics and digit…

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI