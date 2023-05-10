Cellebrite Announces First-Quarter 2023 Results

Maggio 10, 2023

Revenue of $71.2 million, 14% year-over-year increase due primarily to27% growth in subscription revenue;

ARR of $261.3 million, up 30% year-over-year;

Adjusted EBITDA of $7.3 million, 10.3% adjusted EBITDA margin

PETAH TIKVA, Israel and TYSONS CORNER, Va., May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cellebrite (NASDAQ: CLBT), a global leader in Digital Intelligence (“DI”) solutions for the public and private sectors, today announced financial results for the three months ending March 31, 2023.

“Our first-quarter results demonstrate that we are off to a strong start in 2023 as we work closely with our customers to help them modernize their investigative workflows,” said Yossi Carmil, Cellebrite’s CEO. “During the quarter, we made tangible progress with key strategic initiatives aimed at advancing innovation by delivering important breakthroughs with our Collect and Review capabilities. It is gratifying to see customers increasingly turn to Cellebrite for our powerful digital intelligence software solutions, which is translating into higher usage of our Collect and Review solutions and increasing traction for additional growth engines such as our Investigative Analytics and our Case and Evidence Management offerings. As a result, we move forward with solid momentum in a healthy marketplace, which is reflected in our ARR and NRR metrics. With a strong first quarter behind us and attractive opportunities ahead, we believe that we are on track to achieve our original FY23 financial targets.”

First-Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

First-Quarter 2023 and Recent Digital Intelligence Highlights

Supplemental financial information can be found on the Investor Relations section of our website at https://investors.cellebrite.com/financial-information/quarterly-results.

Financial Outlook

“Having largely completed our transition to subscription software, we are starting to see our subscription software and ARR growth rates converge, which is consistent with our prior expectations,” said Dana Gerner, Chief Financial Officer of Cellebrite. “Looking ahead, we anticipate continued success in increasing wallet share from existing customers and further expanding our global customer base with new logo wins. Based on our results to date and the opportunities we see to drive top-line growth, in combination with our prudent spending plans, Cellebrite is well positioned to drive improved year-over-year profitability and strong free cash flow over the coming quarters. We reiterate our full-year 2023 guidance.”

Conference Call Information

Cellebrite will host a live conference call and webcast later this morning to review the Company’s financial results for the first quarter of 2023 and discuss its full-year 2023 outlook. Pertinent details include:

In conjunction with the conference call and webcast, historical financial tables and supplemental data will be available on the quarterly results section of Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.cellebrite.com/financial-information/quarterly-results. A transcript of the call will be added to this page along with access to the replay of the call later in the day.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release includes non-GAAP financial measures. Cellebrite believes that the use of non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP operating income and Adjusted EBITDA is helpful to investors. These measures, which the Company refers to as our non-GAAP financial measures, are not prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures provide a more meaningful comparison of its operational performance from period to period, and offer investors and management greater visibility to the underlying performance of its business. Mainly:

Each of our non-GAAP financial measures is an important tool for financial and operational decision making and for evaluating our own operating results over different periods of time. The non-GAAP financial measures do not represent our financial performance under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to operating income or net income or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolated from, or as an alternative to, financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in our industry, as other companies in our industry may calculate non-GAAP financial results differently, particularly related to non-recurring, unusual items. In addition, there are limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures because the non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, and exclude expenses that may have a material impact on our reported financial results. Further, share-based compensation expense has been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, significant recurring expenses in our business and an important part of the compensation provided to our employees. In addition, the amortization of intangible assets is expected recurring expense over the estimated useful life of the underlying intangible asset and acquisition-related expenses will be incurred to the extent acquisitions are made in the future. Furthermore, foreign exchange rates may fluctuate from one period to another, and the Company does not estimate movements in foreign currencies.

A reconciliation of each of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most comparable GAAP measure is set forth in a table included at the end of this press release, which is also available on our website at https://investors.cellebrite.com.

In regard to forward-looking non-GAAP guidance, we are not able to reconcile the forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA measure to the closest corresponding GAAP measure without unreasonable efforts because we are unable to predict the ultimate outcome of certain significant items including, but not limited to, fair value movements, share-based payments for future awards, tax expense, depreciation and amortization expense, and certain financing and tax items.

Key Performance Indicators

This press release also includes key performance indicators, including annual recurring revenue and dollar-based retention rate.

Annual recurring revenue (“ARR”) is defined as the annualized value of active term-based subscription license contracts and maintenance contracts related to perpetual licenses in effect at the end of that period. Subscription license contracts and maintenance contracts for perpetual licenses are annualized by multiplying the revenue of the last month of the period by 12. The annualized value of contracts is a legal and contractual determination made by assessing the contractual terms with our customers. The annualized value of maintenance contracts is not determined by reference to historical revenue, deferred revenue or any other GAAP financial measure over any period. ARR is not a forecast of future revenues, which can be impacted by contract start and end dates and renewal rates.

Dollar-based net retention rate (“NRR”) is calculated by dividing customer recurring revenue by base revenue. We define base revenue as recurring revenue we recognized from all customers with a valid license at the last quarter of the previous year period, during the four quarters ended one year prior to the date of measurement. We define our customer revenue as the recurring revenue we recognized during the four quarters ended on the date of measurement from the same customer base included in our measure of base revenue, including recurring revenue resulting from additional sales to those customers.

About Cellebrite

Cellebrite’s (NASDAQ: CLBT) mission is to enable its customers to protect and save lives, accelerate justice, and preserve privacy in communities around the world. We are a global leader in Digital Intelligence solutions for the public and private sectors, empowering organizations in mastering the complexities of legally sanctioned digital investigations by streamlining intelligence processes. Trusted by thousands of leading agencies and companies worldwide, Cellebrite’s Digital Intelligence platform and solutions transform how customers collect, review, analyze and manage data in legally sanctioned investigations. To learn more, visit us at www.cellebrite.com and https://investors.cellebrite.com.

Note: References to our website and the websites of third parties mentioned in this press release are inactive textual references only, and information contained therein or connected thereto is not incorporated into this press release.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This document includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “forecast,” “intend,” “seek,” “target,” “anticipate,” “will,” “appear,” “approximate,” “foresee,” “might,” “possible,” “potential,” “believe,” “could,” “predict,” “should,” “could,” “continue,” “expect,” “estimate,” “may,” “plan,” “outlook,” “future” and “project” and other similar expressions that predict, project or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Such forward-looking statements include estimated financial information for fiscal year 2023 and certain statements related to being on track to achieve our original FY23 financial targets, being well positioned to drive improved year-over-year profitability and strong free cash flow over the coming quarters, and reiterating our full-year 2023 guidance. Such forward-looking statements including those with respect to 2023 revenue and annual recurring revenue, profitability and earnings as well as commentary associated with future performance, strategies, prospects, and other aspects of Cellebrite’s business are based on current expectations that are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: Cellebrite’s ability to keep pace with technological advances and evolving industry standards; Cellebrite’s material dependence on the purchase, acceptance and use of its solutions by law enforcement and government agencies; real or perceived errors, failures, defects or bugs in Cellebrite’s DI solutions; Cellebrite’s failure to maintain the productivity of sales and marketing personnel, including relating to hiring, integrating and retaining personnel; intense competition in all of Cellebrite’s markets; the inadvertent or deliberate misuse of Cellebrite’s solutions; failure to manage its growth effectively; Cellebrite’s ability to introduce new solutions and add-ons; its dependency on its customers renewing their subscriptions; the low volume of business Cellebrite conducts via e-commerce; risks associated with the use of artificial intelligence; the risk of requiring additional capital to support the growth of its business; risks associated with higher costs or unavailability of materials used to create its hardware product components; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; lengthy sales cycle for some of Cellebrite’s solutions; near term declines in new or renewed agreements; risks associated with inability to retain qualified personnel and senior management; the security of Cellebrite’s operations and the integrity of its software solutions; risks associated with the negative publicity related to Cellebrite’s business and use of its products; risks related to Cellebrite’s intellectual property; the regulatory constraints to which Cellebrite is subject; risks associated with different corporate governance requirements applicable to Israeli companies and risks associated with being a foreign private issuer and an emerging growth company; market volatility in the price of Cellebrite’s shares; changing tax laws and regulations; risks associated with joint, ventures, partnerships and strategic initiatives; risks associated with Cellebrite’s significant international operations; risks associated with Cellebrite’s failure to comply with anti-corruption, trade compliance, anti-money-laundering and economic sanctions laws and regulations; risks relating to the adequacy of Cellebrite’s existing systems, processes, policies, procedures, internal controls and personnel for Cellebrite’s current and future operations and reporting needs; and other factors, risks and uncertainties set forth in the section titled “Risk Factors” in Cellebrite’s annual report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on April 27, 2023 and in other documents filed by Cellebrite with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), which are available free of charge at www.sec.gov. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made, in this communication or elsewhere. Cellebrite undertakes no obligation to update its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, should circumstances change, except as otherwise required by securities and other applicable laws.

Contacts:

Investor RelationsAndrew KramerVice President, Investor Relationsinvestors@cellebrite.com+1 973.206.7760

MediaVictor CooperSr. Director of Corporate Communications + Content OperationsVictor.cooper@cellebrite.com+1 404.804.5910

*) Less than 1 USD