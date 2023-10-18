app-menu Social mobile

Cellebrite Elevates Digital Forensics Training with New MyCellebrite Learning Hub

Ottobre 18, 2023

TYSONS CORNER, Va. and PETAH TIKVA, Israel, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cellebrite DI Ltd. (Nasdaq: CLBT), a global leader in Digital Intelligence (DI) solutions for the public and private sectors, announced today the unveiling of a cutting-edge website and Learning Management System (LMS) within MyCellebrite.

Cellebrite training continues to be the gold standard for digital intelligence training and certification. This leap forward not only elevates the training experience for investigative agencies but also underscores Cellebrite’s unparalleled leadership in digital forensics education, enhancing the customer experience like never before.

Cellebrite Training, which has developed a dedicated training website over the past year, reflects best practices in digital forensics. The learning site will enable tens of thousands of law enforcement personnel with the most advanced online technology available to discover new strategies and actionable processes to solve cases faster, smarter and defensibly to keep their communities safe.

In 2023, Cellebrite offered 24 training courses both live in-person and virtually, and in self-paced formats. In recent years, an average of 11,000 examiners, investigators and other agency personnel from more than 5,000 public sector customers have been certified annually as experts in Cellebrite’s digital forensic software solutions.

Cellebrite’s enhanced MyCellebrite Community Portal now provides:

Intuitive learning path interface

Quick Access to Essential Course Resources

“Our training courses are invaluable resources to empower our customers to master digital forensics techniques, tools and methodologies,” says Anat Paran, Executive Vice President of Services at Cellebrite. “With hands-on training led by experienced instructors, this upgraded online platform plays a crucial role in propelling the industry to new heights, enhancing forensics experts’ credibility and bringing closure to cases—namely for victims and their families.” 

Cellebrite provides best-in-class digital forensics training. The launch of MyCellebrite ensures that as technology evolves, so will the skillsets of those who keep our communities safe.For more information, please visit www.cellebrite.ctraining.

About Cellebrite

Cellebrite’s (Nasdaq: CLBT) mission is to enable its customers to protect and save lives, accelerate justice and preserve privacy in communities around the world. We are a global leader in Digital Intelligence solutions for the public and private sectors, empowering organizations in mastering the complexities of legally sanctioned digital investigations by streamlining intelligence processes.

Trusted by thousands of leading agencies and companies worldwide, Cellebrite’s Digital Intelligence platform and solutions transform how customers collect, review, analyze and manage data in legally sanctioned investigations. To learn more, visit us at www.cellebrite.com, https://investors.cellebrite.com, or follow us on Twitter at @Cellebrite.

Cellebrite Contacts

MediaVictor CooperSr. Director of Corporate Communications + Content OperationsVictor.cooper@cellebrite.com+1 404.804.5910

InvestorsAndrew KramerVP, Investor RelationsInvestors@cellebrite.com+1 973.206.7760

