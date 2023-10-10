Cellebrite Experts to Moderate Human Trafficking Panel, Present on Digital Intelligence at International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) Expo and Conference

Ottobre 10, 2023

TYSONS CORNER, Va., PETAH TIKVA, Israel and SAN DIEGO, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cellebrite (NASDAQ: CLBT), a global leader in Digital Intelligence (“DI”) solutions for the public and private sectors, will both sponsor and have a large presence at the annual International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) expo and conference, which kicks of Saturday, October 14 at the San Diego Convention Center. With senior leaders engaging with law enforcement and presenting on best practices in digital intelligence, Cellebrite is reinforcing its commitment to advancing justice around the globe. Highlights of Cellebrite’s key contributions include:

Cellebrite to moderate a live panel with key philanthropic partners in the fight against human traffickingWhen: Saturday, October 14 at 12:15 p.m. PSTWhere: Solutions Presentation Theatre: Booth 639Who: Jared Barnhart, Digital Intelligence Specialist at Cellebrite with moderate a panel of industry leaders and experts who are leading the fight against human trafficking. Panel members include:

Cellebrite to Present Expertise in ‘Unraveling Crime Mysteries’When: Saturday, October 14 at 4 p.m.Where: Solutions Presentation Theatre Booth 639Who: Jared Barnhart, Digital Intelligence Specialist at Cellebrite, will give real-world examples of how digital intelligence solutions can greatly enhance investigations and accelerate justice.

“Our team is eager to connect with the law enforcement community and talk about the best practices when it comes to digital intelligence,” says Marque Teegardin, President, Cellebrite Americas. “We are proud to once again sponsor and participate in this valuable conference where 16,000+ of Americas’ finest gather to put their heads together to collectively advance justice.”

Attendees and the media are encouraged to stop by our Booth 4907 throughout the conference to connect with our team.

