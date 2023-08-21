Cellebrite Supercharges Corporate Investigative Capabilities with New SaaS Offering

Agosto 21, 2023

– TYSONS CORNER, Va. and PETAH TIKVA, Israel and ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cellebrite DI Ltd. (Nasdaq: CLBT), a global leader in Digital Intelligence (DI) solutions for the public and private sectors, today announced at ILTACON 2023 a new SaaS offering for corporate investigations and eDiscovery —Endpoint Mobile Now. This new offering will be the first Cellebrite SaaS solution for private sector customers, with Endpoint Inspector expected to be available as a SaaS option later this year.

Endpoint Mobile Now is designed to empower corporations, law firms and service providers to scale remote data collection across iOS and Android devices by leveraging Cellebrite’s SaaS infrastructure. Designed specifically for the private sector, Endpoint Inspector provides an all-in-one solution that allows examiners to legally access data, with custodians being aware that information is being collected from their devices and given their consent to remotely collect data from mobile devices, computers and cloud.

“With this new online and on-demand technology, organizations can rapidly and securely collect and preserve data for litigation or internal investigations before it is compromised or deleted,” said Ken Basore, General Manager for Cellebrite Enterprise Solutions. “Endpoint Mobile Now leverages Cellebrite’s patent-pending remote collection platform in a SaaS environment and is purpose-built to meet the growing need from attorneys to access, collect and preserve mobile data necessary for civil litigation and internal investigations.”

Endpoint Mobile Now provides e-discovery capabilities and a comprehensive forensic platform, enabling accurate, quick and secure data collection, management and review. Aligning specifically to organizations’ evolving budgetary requirements, Endpoint Mobile Now allows organizations to pay for collections as needed, thereby freeing up precious financial capital and IT resources.

Cellebrite’s SaaS infrastructure ensures the platform is able to adapt quickly in the constantly changing environment of mobile device applications and operating system updates and patches and evolves in real-time, regardless of device type, operating system or application. The solution also enables simultaneous remote collection of multiple mobile devices, allowing for rapid data preservation and discovery of relevant evidence, without exorbitant resource spend.

For more information on Cellebrite Endpoint Intelligence, please visit here.

About Cellebrite

Cellebrite’s (Nasdaq: CLBT) mission is to enable its customers to protect and save lives, accelerate justice, and preserve privacy in communities around the world. We are a global leader in Digital Intelligence solutions for the public and private sectors, empowering organizations in mastering the complexities of legally sanctioned digital investigations by streamlining intelligence processes. Trusted by thousands of leading agencies and companies worldwide, Cellebrite’s Digital Intelligence platform and solutions transform how customers collect, review, analyze and manage data in legally sanctioned investigations. To learn more visit us at www.cellebrite.com, https://investors.cellebrite.com, or follow us on Twitter at @Cellebrite.

About Cellebrite Enterprise Solutions

In a world that’s evolving rapidly, Cellebrite Enterprise Solutions looks beyond the horizon to design solutions to keep data within reach, transform it, and reveal important insights to protect your business and employees. From headquarters to home office, eDiscovery professionals and corporate investigators can access endpoints anywhere with Cellebrite’s enterprise solution offerings.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

