Central Pattaya sets the stage for Thailand’s largest beach-running event: NAKIZ presents Pattaya International Bikini Beach Race 2023!

Ottobre 6, 2023

CHONBURI, Thailand, Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Central Pattaya shopping center is collaborating with the government sector and partners to delight all participants in the event called “NAKIZ presents Pattaya International Bikini Beach Race 2023”, this sexy beach-running event, aiming to organize the largest of its kind in Thailand. This event is set to boost Pattaya’s reputation as a sports tourism destination, attracting both Thai and international tourists to visit the city. This endeavor will contribute to revitalizing the local economy and establishing Pattaya as a popular sports tourism destination for both Thai residents and foreigners.

The event includes a 5-kilometer beach run (fun run) open to all applicants, with over 5,000 runners expected to participate from around the world. The runners can apply to join the run today with a registration fee of 800 baht via https://race.thai.run/bikinirun2023, or for international runners applying from abroad, the fee is US$29 (1,072 baht) through https://worldsmarathons.com/marathon/pattaya-bikini-run. Participants will receive exclusive Official Sportswear provided by SKECHERS.

Participants will have the opportunity to share the track with more than 100 Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) and influencers, alongside DJ EDM performances featuring three artists from Sherbet in Japan. To conclude the event, enjoy a lively ‘After Party Concert’ featuring WAN THANAKRIT. Show the world your sexy side on Saturday, October 28, 2023, on Pattaya Beach, right in front of Central Pattaya.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2240385/NAKIZ_presents_Pattaya_International_Bikini_Beach_Race_2023.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/central-pattaya-sets-the-stage-for-thailands-largest-beach-running-event-nakiz-presents-pattaya-international-bikini-beach-race-2023-301949452.html

