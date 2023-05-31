app-menu Social mobile

Cereals Canada Launches its 2023 Growing Season Progress Report

Maggio 31, 2023

WINNIPEG, MB, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Cereals Canada is inviting Canadians, global customers of Canadian wheat, and members of the value chain to visit the Growing Season Progress Report for timely updates on the 2023 Prairie wheat crop. The report can be found at cerealscanada.ca/growing-season-progress.  

“Global customers want to know how the Canadian wheat crop is progressing over the growing season,” says Leif Carlson, director of market intelligence and trade policy. “With most wheat acres in Western Canada, the Growing Season Progress Report provides information about this region to our global buyers.”  

Throughout the growing season, Cereals Canada works with provincial departments of agriculture to provide timely updates on seeding, crop conditions and quality, and harvest for wheat in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba. The information is presented in a user-friendly format with provincial highlights, maps, and links to crop reports, as well as historical data for the past three years. 

“The Growing Season Progress Report is a terrific way for those who are interested in the Western Canadian wheat crop to quickly get all their information in one place,” says Carlson. “We make it easy to stay abreast of what’s happening with the current wheat crop, including environmental factors that could impact crop quality or development.” 

With seeding now well-underway across the Prairies, Carlson’s team has resumed biweekly updates to the progress report. Visitors are encouraged to bookmark the Growing Season Progress Report at cerealscanada.ca/growing-season-progress and check back often for valuable updates as the 2023 wheat crop develops.  

Cereals Canada is the national, not-for-profit, industry association representing the Canadian cereal grains value chain. We value relationships and work with government and stakeholders to provide timely, expert technical information and deliver best-in-class customer experience. We are dedicated to supporting the Canadian cereals value chain including farmers, exporters, developers, processors, and our customers around the world with a focus on trade, science, and sustainability. 

Please contact: Ellen Pruden, Director of Communications, E: epruden@cerealscanada.ca, C: 204-479-0166 

 

