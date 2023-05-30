Cervello Rail Cybersecurity Crucial for Passenger & Cargo Safety

Maggio 30, 2023

Presenting “From Cyber Incident to Operational Response” at UITP Summit in Barcelona

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Cervello Ltd., the trusted cybersecurity provider for railways worldwide, brings its in-depth rail cyber expertise showcasing its purpose-built rail cybersecurity platform to the UITP Summit next week in Barcelona.

As both government regulatory entities and attackers are increasing their focus on rail as a key component of critical infrastructure, railways require tools, such as the Cervello cybersecurity platform, to provide safe, secure transportation services. Railway organizations are also looking to ensure consistent, easy compliance with emerging rail cybersecurity regulations – Europe’s ENISA and the Network and Information Security (NIS) directive and technical specification CLC/TS 50701, as well as recommendations by the U.S. Transportation Security Administration.

“Our customers, including some of Europe’s largest railways, depend on our platform to leverage real-time cyber awareness focused on operational impact,” said Roie Onn, CEO and Co-founder of Cervello. “The insights they gain allow them to quickly reinforce security while maintaining business continuity within the context of their railway’s requirements for safety and regulatory compliance.”

Cervello’s cybersecurity platform automates the discovery of potentially affected assets, devices and services throughout the railway’s IT, OT, IoT, signaling, and rolling stock environments, allowing rail security teams to proactively mitigate high-risk within minutes.

Cervello will be demonstrating its technology at the UITP Global Public Transport Summit from June 4-7 in Barcelona in Hall 6, booth 6A 250. Schedule your meeting here.

On June 7th, Israel Baron, Cervello’s VP of Customer Relations and former CISO of Israel Railways, will present “From Cyber Incident to Operational Response.”

On May 31- June 1, Cervello will be at Rise of IoT & Big Data in Rail in Cologne, Germany. Schedule your meeting here.

ABOUT CERVELLO

Cervello’s cybersecurity platform enables rail organizations of all sizes to identify and resolve the most critical risks in their networks so they can run and manage their service more securely and efficiently, creating new degrees of safety and performance. Several of the world’s leading railways trust Cervello to increase passenger and cargo safety, operational reliability, business continuity, and service availability. Founded in 2019 by three cybersecurity experts from various intelligence units of the Israel Defense Forces, Cervello is headquartered in Tel Aviv, with offices in France and the US. https://cervello.security.

