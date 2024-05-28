app-menu Social mobile

CGTN: 3rd CMG Forum in Beijing discusses AI development

28 Maggio 2024

– BEIJING, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Focusing on the development of AI, the third CMG Forum was held on Monday in Beijing.

Li Shulei, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and the head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, attended the opening of the event and delivered a speech.

Guests at the forum stressed the role of media in promoting the innovative application of AI as well as its governance.

Efforts should also be made to boost the development of AI in creating positive, healthy, diverse and high-quality content, so that AI can become a force for good and benefit mankind, they agreed.

They also called on media to accelerate intelligent transformation and help bridge international exchanges and cooperation on the governance of AI to facilitate its healthy, orderly and safe development.

Hosted by China Media Group (CMG), the forum attracted more than 200 participants from international organizations, media, think tanks and multinational companies.

“Innovation and breakthroughs in science and technology not only guide the development and progress of human civilization, but also bring uncertainty to the changing world,” said Shen Haixiong, vice minister of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee and president of CMG. He called for efforts to jointly create valuable and responsible artificial intelligence.

AI technology is affecting every aspect of our lives. Thomas Bach, president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), stated in a video speech that CMG has always been a partner of the IOC, bringing the charm of the Olympic Games to hundreds of millions of Chinese viewers. He said the IOC invites CMG to work together for the creation of a future with the application of AI in Olympic sports.

“From ancient inventions such as silk, printing and the compass to modern technological advances such as robotics, telecommunications and green technology, China has always been committed to innovation and creation,” said Daren Tang, director general of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO). He said WIPO pays close attention to ensuring a balance between the opportunities and risks of artificial intelligence and is committed to strengthening cooperation to ensure that artificial intelligence is properly used.

https://news.cgtn.com/news/2024-04-30/3rd-CMG-Forum-in-Beijing-discusses-AI-development-1tdDcXvCexG/p.html

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cgtn-3rd-cmg-forum-in-beijing-discusses-ai-development-302133410.html

