CGTN: Initiative bridging film and travel launches in Beijing

18 Febbraio 2025

BEIJING, Feb. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The latest Chinese animated blockbuster, Ne Zha II, has taken the global box office by storm, surpassing 12 billion yuan (approximately $1.66 billion) as of February 17, according to the latest data.

This milestone propels Ne Zha II past The Lion King, securing a spot among the top 10 highest-grossing films of all time. Notably, it stands as the only non-Hollywood production in a lineup dominated by cinematic giants like Avatar, Titanic, and Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

In China, the film has dominated the domestic market, capturing the lion’s share of this year’s box office revenue while setting a new record in Chinese cinema history.

The film’s success is also making waves internationally. Following its North American release on February 14, Ne Zha II broke into the top five of the weekend box office charts, according to U.S.-based global media measurement and analytics company Comscore.

“I’m so impressed on so many different levels with the accomplishments of this particular film,” said U.S. animator Sheila Sofian after watching it in Los Angeles.

“Because I had already seen the previous film, I was sort of expecting the same level, which was brilliant. But this grows even higher in terms of production design, sound design, and music. The story itself was so complicated, and all the twists and turns kept me guessing the entire time. So I was very engaged, sort of on the edge of my seat the whole time,” she added.

Amid the frenzy for the Chinese animation sensation, the “China Travel with Chinese Films” campaign was launched on Monday at the China National Film Museum in Beijing, aiming to leverage the international success of the Chinese New Year blockbusters with the series of recent visa-free transit policies to attract more overseas visitors to China.

Hosted by the China Film Administration and China Media Group (CMG) and organized by China Global Television Network (CGTN) and the Film Channel Program Center, the campaign focuses on promoting “film + tourism” by integrating Chinese film screenings, international film festivals, and overseas Chinese film festivals, inviting foreign audiences to experience China through cinematic storytelling.

By fostering innovative collaboration between the film and tourism industries, the campaign seeks to develop themed travel routes that offer immersive experiences in both movie culture and China’s natural and cultural landscapes, bridging media exposure with consumer engagement.

Jiang Qiudi, head of CMG’s Europe Bureau, stated that CMG will leverage its global network of foreign correspondents and partnerships with hundreds of international media outlets and social platforms to promote the campaign. CMG plans to expand the reach and influence of the campaign, strengthen collaborations with international film institutions, and establish flagship events that spotlight outstanding Chinese films to further solidify the global presence of Chinese cinema.

Filmmakers and production teams behind this year’s New Year blockbusters shared the latest updates on box office performance around the world.

The event was attended by representatives from CMG, the Film Bureau of the Publicity Department of Communist Party of China Central Committee, major Chinese film production and distribution companies, film studios, travel agencies, and the Silk Road International Film Festival.

