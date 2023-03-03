app-menu Social mobile

Scarica e leggi gratis su app

CGTN Think Tank: China-Europe ties: exploring new heights

Marzo 3, 2023

BEIJING, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The relations between China and Europe undoubtedly are one of the most important in the world. China’s top diplomat Wang Yi just wrapped up his trip to Europe, China and the EU are set to see frequent high-level mutual visits soon, which will send a strong signal of China-EU cooperation. Meanwhile, the European economy is set to narrowly avoid a recession, while China’s changes of COVID policies pave the way for a solid recovery.

What is the economic outlook of the two major economies and how should China and the EU work together to promote economic recovery? How can the China and EU renew the strategic partnership? In what areas should the two sides deepen cooperation and advance our shared interests? How would the EU balance its policies amid rising geopolitical tensions?

In this TV panel co-organized by CGTN Think Tank and the Schiller Institute, eminent former policymakers, economists, geopolitical strategists, law and trade experts, and other stakeholders, discuss China-Europe relations in a challenging time.

https://news.cgtn.com/news/2023-02-28/Live-China-Europe-ties-exploring-new-heights-1hNq6fpOcSs/index.html

Video – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2015234/0302_video.mp4

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cgtn-think-tank-china-europe-ties-exploring-new-heights-301761854.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News
Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

IPLOOK Displayed Flexible and Efficient 4G/5G Converged Core Solution at MWC 2023

HONG KONG, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023 comes to an end. It was…

Kingsware completes C+ Round Financing at nearly RMB 500 million, State-owned Enterprises invest in RPA industry.

ZHUHAI, China, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — On March 3, 2023, Zhuhai Kingsware Information Techn…

Le Rosemarine, Rosa Floris: “Costa Smeralda, è grande l’interesse della finanza internazionale per la compravendita di ville di lusso”

(Adnkronos) – La fondatrice della storica agenzia immobiliare evidenzia la crescita della ricerca…

Tregua fiscale, Valeria Spano: “Attenzione alle normative, valutare attentamente col proprio consulente gli effetti della rottamazione”

(Adnkronos) – La commercialista cagliaritana spiega le problematiche nelle quali le imprese posso…

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI

Seguici sui social

LA RAGIONE – LE ALI DELLA LIBERTA’ SCRL
Direttore editoriale Davide Giacalone
Direttore responsabile Fulvio Giuliani
Sede legale: via Senato, 6 - 20121 Milano (MI) PI, CF e N. iscrizione al Registro Imprese di Milano: 11605210969 Numero Rea: MI-2614229

Per informazioni scrivi a info@laragione.eu

Assistenza per sito e app

Copyright © La Ragione - leAli alla libertà

Powered by Sernicola Labs Srl