Changan Auto’s Robust Growth Momentum Firmly Accelerates International Expansion

Maggio 12, 2023

CHONGQING, China, May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — On the afternoon of May 8, the Annual Performance Briefing of Changan Auto was held. At the briefing, Changan Auto presented its 2022 annual performance, provided planning and strategic interpretation of company’s future development.

Changan Auto’s sales volume in 2022 reached 2.346 million vehicles, a year-on-year increase of 2%, reaching a new high in five years. Among them, NEV sales increased 160.5% year-on-year to 284,000 units. Changan Auto achieved a net profit attributable to shareholders of RMB 7.798 billion in 2022, a year-on-year increase of 119.52%, with a continuous growth momentum in operational quality and an upward trend in value creation ability. Changan Auto managed to produce outstanding results in both sales volume and profit.

Looking forward, Changan Auto will accelerate the development of new energy vehicles, expand internationally, and firmly transform into an intelligent low-carbon travel technology company. Currently, Changan Auto has released its overseas strategy of Vast Ocean Plan, which will promote overseas development by accelerating the “Five Major Layouts.” This includes accelerating layouts in Europe, Americas, Middle East and Africa, Asia-Pacific region, and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), achieving “one policy for one region, one policy for one country,” and launching no less than 30 global products by 2025. The plan is to break through 3,000 overseas market outlets. By 2030, Changan Auto aims to achieve the goal of “Four Ones”: overseas investment breaking through $10 billion, annual overseas sales volume exceeding 1.2 million units, overseas business employees exceeding 10,000 people, and becoming a world-class automobile brand.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2075684/image_5003628_25470621.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/changan-autos-robust-growth-momentum-firmly-accelerates-international-expansion-301823124.html

