CHC Pedaling Towards Sustainability with Taiwan Bicycle Industry at Eurobike

5 Luglio 2024

As a leading non-profit organization, the Cycling and Health Tech Industry R&D Center is going green on Cycling, collaborating with Taiwan partners and looking for global cooperation opportunities.

FRANKFURT, Germany, July 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The Cycling and Health Tech Industry R&D Center (CHC), based in Taichung, Taiwan, has exhibited at Eurobike, the leading international cycling fair, which took place from 3-7 July 2024 in Germany. The CHC has been promoting cycling sustainability, fully supported by the Industrial Development Administration (IDA) of the Ministry of Economic Affairs of Taiwan, and is active in making the cycling industry go green.

At the biggest bike and eco-mobility event, the CHC not only promotes its service capability and products but also actively communicates with partners who are heading in the same direction towards sustainability, and expects to build a strong relationship and work hard on making bicycles a green product.

Environmental protection is a serious and must-do issue for countries around the world. The CHC, Taiwan’s government, and its bicycle industry have been aware of the problem and are taking action together. The Bicycling Alliance for Sustainability (BAS) was therefore established in 2022. With its national net-zero goals by 2050, the BAS has set an initiative to complete the greenhouse gas inventory within 2 years, achieving an annual 3% reduction in carbon emissions, and reaching a 25% reduction per vehicle by 2030.

In collaboration with the CHC, BAS, and Taiwan Bicycle Association (TBA), they have focused on promoting green initiatives, integrating the bicycle supply chain to reduce carbon emissions, working on green design innovations, and sustainable manufacturing practices. Moreover, CHC provides services to help small to medium-sized enterprises promote the transformation to sustainable development, including net zero carbon basics courses and related carbon reduction education and training.

Their efforts have resulted in positive outcomes on net zero carbon emission promotion, including recycling research, product research, manufacturing research, and so on. Additionally, the section on greenhouse gas (GHG) measurement and carbon footprint verification (CFV) has nearly twice as many enterprises participating. The growing efforts reflected a 5.6% decrease in carbon emission reduction results in 2023.

While pedaling towards sustainability, CHC has also devoted itself to making the cycling dream of disabled people come true. The debut of E-handcycle 2.0 in 2023, is an innovative redevelopment for disabled people to cycle by rotating the handlebars and using their hands to experience the riding. The new generation of E-handcycle contains new features and IoT Tech to make riding safer and easier to control, providing a better riding experience.

With the green cycling goals and dreams fulfilling for disabled people, it is encouraging to see the bicycle industry take action on cycling sustainability and create a cycling-friendly environment. There are increasing organizations and companies promoting green initiatives at Eurobike, ensuring that cycling becomes a truly green product and makes our planet greener.

About CHC

Founded by the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Taiwan’s cycling industry, the Cycling & Health Tech Industry R&D Center (CHC) is at the forefront of developing innovative cycling technologies, dedicated to enhancing the cycling experience for all, including those with disabilities. https://en.tbnet.org.tw/

