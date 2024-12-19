app-menu Social mobile

Skip to main content
Scarica e leggi gratis su app

Chery Establishes the Largest Automotive Spare Parts Distribution Center in the Middle East

19 Dicembre 2024

WUHU, China, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — On December 19, Chery Group Middle East Regional Spare Parts Distribution Center officially opened, marking the establishment of the largest spare parts warehouse in the region by a Chinese automotive brand. This milestone signifies a substantial improvement in Chery’s service capabilities and responsiveness in the Middle East market. It also underscores Chery’s commitment to its “Customer Satisfaction” mission, aiming to deliver high-quality vehicles and exceptional service experiences to global customers.   

Establishing the Middle East Regional Spare Parts Distribution Center is a key part of Chery’s globalization strategy and demonstrates the company’s deep understanding of the region’s market demands. Strategically located near Jebel Ali Port and Al Maktoum International Airport, this prime location allows for swift response to market needs with efficient and timely spare parts distribution. The Spare Parts Distribution Center stocks over 20,000 types of spare parts, covering a wide range of Chery models available in the Middle East, ensuring timely and accurate supply.

The Middle East Regional Spare Parts Distribution Center has state-of-the-art logistics facilities and is staffed with multi-language professionals exceeding industry standards. With 14 dispatch ports, the center significantly enhances cargo throughput. Adopting an advanced logistics management system and an optimized warehouse structure design has achieved a breakthrough in delivery efficiency, dramatically reducing shipping cycles and ensuring faster and more efficient service for customers. Furthermore, the launch of the spare parts center will further drive Chery’s brand building and market expansion in the Middle East, laying a solid foundation for the company’s long-term development in the region.

On the same day, Chery celebrated another significant moment: the simultaneous launch of TIGGO 9 in the UAE and Kuwait. Guided by the concept of “One Step Ahead,” TIGGO 9 combines superior quality and cutting-edge innovation while embracing the philosophy that “Safety is the Ultimate Luxury.” This high-end SUV expands Chery’s product lineup in the Middle East and caters to the growing demand for premium vehicles. 

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2585189/image.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/chery-establishes-the-largest-automotive-spare-parts-distribution-center-in-the-middle-east-302336270.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

La Ragione è anche su WhatsApp. Entra nel nostro canale per non perderti nulla!

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

Leggi anche

Aghanim Announces Instant Payouts for Mobile Game Developers

19 Dicembre 2024
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Aghanim, a trailblazing mobile gaming fintech company,…

TCL to Inspire Greatness at CES 2025 with its Latest Products and Innovations

19 Dicembre 2024
SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — TCL Electronics, a leading consumer electronics br…

Vantage Australia celebra un anno di successi nel 2024

19 Dicembre 2024
SYDNEY, 19 dicembre 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Vantage Markets celebra un anno eccezionale nel 2024, ca…

Iscriviti alla newsletter de
La Ragione

Il meglio della settimana, scelto dalla redazione: articoli, video e podcast per rimanere sempre informato.

    LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

    GUARDA i nostri video

    ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

    REGISTRATI / ACCEDI