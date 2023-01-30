app-menu Social mobile

Chiesi appoints Giuseppe Accogli as new Group CEO

Gennaio 30, 2023

PARMA, Italy, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Chiesi, the international research-focused biopharmaceutical Group, is pleased to announce Giuseppe Accogli as new Group CEO. He will join Chiesi effective April 3rd 2023, following an extensive and accurate international search.

Giuseppe Accogli is a successful Executive Leader with 25 years of international experience in the med-tech sector of reputed and complex companies such as Baxter and Medtronic.

He brings a strong background across multiple disciplines (such as Sales, Marketing, R&D, M&A, strategy and product innovation), with a focus on the US and EMEA markets.

The combination of his experience, values, and drive makes him an ideal fit for Chiesi Group. 

“I am honored to lead Chiesi into its new stages of growth and I thank the Board of Directors for their trust and the opportunity they are giving me to be part of such an exciting journey” Giuseppe Accogli says. “At its core, Chiesi is a Group of innovative and highly committed professionals who care for the health and wellbeing of people around the world leaving a positive impact in the environment and the communities in which the company operates. As CEO, I strive to enable our leaders, people and partners to achieve even greater success in fulfilling this commitment to be a sustainable force for good in the biopharmaceutical industry.”  

“We are thrilled to have Giuseppe in the CEO role,” Alberto Chiesi, President of Chiesi Group, says. “He is a proven leader with the vision and the strength to expand on the success Chiesi has built over the past 85 years and take us into our next phase of growth and innovation.”

Marco Vecchia, who has been acting CEO as well as Head of Global Strategy & Corporate Development and Head of Legal and Corporate Affairs for the last months will continue as Head of Legal and Corporate Affairs. 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/chiesi-appoints-giuseppe-accogli-as-new-group-ceo-301732605.html

