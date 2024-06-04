app-menu Social mobile

China Eastern Airlines receives first of 100-aircraft order

4 Giugno 2024

SHANGHAI, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The first aircraft of an additional order of 100 C919 jets placed by China Eastern Airlines last year was delivered, bearing flight number B-919G, as the Chinese-developed jetliner recently marked its one year of commercial operations.

With this delivery, the C919 fleet of China Eastern Airlines, the first global buyer of the aircraft, now increases to six planes. 

China Eastern Airlines operated the maiden flight of the C919 on May 28, 2023. Over the past year, the company has run multiple routes with five C919 jets. The delivery of the new C919 jet will mark another breakthrough.

This signifies the full-fledged acceleration of large-scale commercial operations of the C919 with sizeable fleets.

China Eastern Airlines will launch a charter flight from Hong Kong to Shanghai with a C919 jet on June 1 this year, which is expected to carry Hong Kong university students traveling to Shanghai for an exchange program. 

As the delivery of this 100-aircraft order commences, China Eastern Airlines’ C919 fleet will continue to expand. It is expected that by the end of 2024, the fleet will reach 10 aircraft, with more routes being added to its network.

It is believed that the fleet will make steady strides to improve flight brand and profitability while securing safe, world-class flight.

Source: China Eastern Airlines

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking this link.

