China Liquor Limited Holds Pre-Public Trading Preview of the First Roadshow for Partial Issued Ordinary Shares

Ottobre 10, 2023

MALACCA, Malaysia, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — On October 10th 2023, China Liquor Limited’s inaugural preview roadshow for the partial listing of ordinary shares was held at the Hotel Double Tree Hilton Malacca in Malaysia. Johannesburg Stock Exchange, Luxembourg Stock Exchange, London Stock Exchange, 1Exchange Securities Exchange, Nasdaq Dubai, Jingying International Industry Holdings Capital Organization, S&P Global Limited, and  other global finance and capital institutions, were invited to participate. Chen Han Xiaoying, Executive Director of Jingying International Industry Holdings Pte. Ltd. and Ultimate Beneficial Owner of China Liquor Ltd., Goh Kok Liang, Executive Director cum Chairman of China Liquor Ltd., Kang Wee Teck, External Director and Fund Manager of China Liquor Ltd., and  Wang Chen, Senior Director of Capital Operations of China Liquor Ltd., presented an overview of the company’s strategic planning, business plan, profit plan, selection of stock listing exchanges, company history, capital securitization, asset-backed securitization, and financial analysis. Additionally, revenue forecasts were projected, and other important issues were disclosed.

Various exchanges and professional intermediaries have also focused on China Liquor Ltd.’s shares split and listings in many exchanges, the implementation process, compliance, and valuation of the global listing were questioned and demonstrated. China Liquor Ltd. is a Singapore-registered company whose main business is the acquisition of Chinese Baijiu products, international marketing, sales, and retail. It is the first company in the world with a main business focus on Chinese Baijiu products, split listings in multiple countries, and a final GDR listing.  Kang emphasized that Chinese Baijiu products as an asset will occupy an increasingly important share in the global financial and capital markets due to their financial attributes. It is hoped that the success of the project will inject new impetus and vibrant opportunities into the global retail market for light industrial consumer products, capital markets, and financial markets.

About China Liquor Ltd.

China Liquor Ltd. is the only company in the world that acquires and stores Chinese Baijiu raw materials, acquires Chinese Baijiu products, and is an alternative hard assets company that conducts retail sales globally. With high financial attributes asset storage, base asset-liability ratio, and low operating revenue, the company will leverage its hard assets advantages to implement a parallel model of industry, capital, and finance to provide low-price, high-quality light industrial consumer products originating in China to people around the world.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2243268/Image1.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/china-liquor-limited–holds-pre-public-trading-preview-of-the-first-roadshow-for-partial-issued-ordinary-shares-301952475.html

