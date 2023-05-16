app-menu Social mobile

China Matters’ Features: Reviving Chinese Legend for Middle East Readers

Maggio 16, 2023

BEIJING, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Renowned as a chivalrous legend in Chinese classics, Sun Wukong, or Monkey King, embodies the ideals of justice and bravery. He is an icon among teenagers.

Based on the story of Journey to the West, one of China’s four great classical novels, 34 artists have worked together to create the Monkey King book series. This series has been translated into over a dozen languages and published around the world over the past 40 years. 

In 2023, the series was published in Arabic by Blossom Press, bringing the beloved character Sun Wukong from Asia to the Middle East.

“The Monkey King is not just a superhero for Chinese kids,” said Wang Tao, President of Blossom Press. “His wit, bravery and tenacity embody the values shared by all humans.”

Historically, Jordan was once an important trade post on the Silk Road. And today, aside from just doing business, Chinese companies have forged new friendships with Jordanian locals through cultural exchange.

“We want to work with people from all walks of life to bring this wonderful Chinese story to our Jordanian friends. We also look forward to bringing more of Jordan’s stories to China in the future,”remarked Zhong Guodong, Vice President of SDIC.

SDIC is working on industrial investment in the Middle East and other regions around the globe, as well as promoting cultural exchange with the local residents.

The documentary Monkey King: Journey to the Middle East, co-produced by SDIC and China Matters, features the story of translating and publishing the Arabic version of Monkey King, as well as producing an animated video of the character.

Jordanian Ambassador to China Hussam A.G. Al Husseini said: “I believe that the Arab people will love and value this story. I think that teenagers and young people will like it best.”

Contact: Zeng WeiTel: 008610-68996996E-mail: milkandwater@163.comYouTube Link: https://youtu.be/DTHibx0uKVM

Video – https://youtu.be/DTHibx0uKVMLogo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1735490/China_Matters_Logo.jpg

 

 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/china-matters-features-reviving-chinese-legend-for-middle-east-readers-301825704.html

