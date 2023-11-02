app-menu Social mobile

Scarica e leggi gratis su app

China.org.cn: Georgian Ambassador to China Highlights Increasing Prominence of Georgia as a Crossroads Between Europe and Asia

Novembre 2, 2023

BEIJING, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ – The following is a report from China.org.cn:

“Under the Belt and Road Initiative, Georgia is well-positioned to provide numerous facilities for the European market, and our role as an exceptional gateway between Europe and Asia is becoming more significant,” said Archil Kalandia, Georgian Ambassador to China, in an interview. The ambassador expressed his optimism for the further deepening of cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative.

Given its strategic geographic location, Georgia has historically been a pivotal intersection for Eurasian economic and trade exchanges and was a vital stop on the ancient Silk Road. “Georgia serves as a vital link for eight landlocked countries,” Ambassador Kalandia commented on the country’s geographical advantage. “From the very beginning of this initiative, Georgia was one of the first countries to sign a memorandum of cooperation with the government of China. We are ready to participate more actively in this global initiative and we are ready to utilize our potential as a transport, logistic and trade hub in the region.”

Ambassador Kalandia pointed out that to transport cargo from the Chinese border to European markets via Georgia, it takes around 15 days as it is one of the shortest routes to transport goods from China to Europe and vice versa, so it saves costs and saves time.

In late July this year, during Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili’s visit to China, the two nations signed the Bilateral Cooperation Plan under the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative. This plan distinctly delineates the primary areas and content for joint development of the initiative between China and Georgia. Ambassador Kalandia stated, “This document will be like a guideline of cooperation under this global initiative in coming years. So, once again, this reflects how important it is for the government of Georgia to strengthen and intensify cooperation with our Chinese colleagues under this global initiative.”

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the launch of the Belt and Road Initiative. Over the past decade, the initiative has become a significant platform for international cooperation. The third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation was held in Beijing on October 17-18.

Youtube:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D0mR9nWPnu4

Original Link:http://www.cnfocus.com/georgian-ambassador-to-china-we-are-ready-to-play-a-more/

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/chinaorgcn-georgian-ambassador-to-china-highlights-increasing-prominence-of-georgia-as-a-crossroads-between-europe-and-asia-301975199.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News
Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

OPTASIA EMPOWERS JS BANK’S “ZINDIGI” APP TO ELEVATE FINANCIAL INCLUSION IN PAKISTAN

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Optasia, a leading Fintech services provider, announces …

PAN GLOBAL COMPLETES UPSIZED $6 MILLION PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION, RELEASE OR PUBLICATION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION T…

Paris Baguette Enter into Official Global Partnership with Paris Saint-Germain

To Strengthen Overseas Brand Awareness Through Sports Marketing to Expand Global Business PARIS a…

Michter’s è stato nominato il whisky più ammirato al mondo, primo marchio americano a ricevere il più alto riconoscimento del settore

Un momento cruciale per il whisky americano; Il giudizio di Parigi parte a due?  LOUISVILLE, Ky.,…

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI

Seguici sui social

LA RAGIONE – LE ALI DELLA LIBERTA’ SCRL
Direttore editoriale Davide Giacalone
Direttore responsabile Fulvio Giuliani
Sede legale: via Senato, 6 - 20121 Milano (MI) PI, CF e N. iscrizione al Registro Imprese di Milano: 11605210969 Numero Rea: MI-2614229

Per informazioni scrivi a info@laragione.eu

Assistenza per sito e app

Copyright © La Ragione - leAli alla libertà

Powered by Sernicola Labs Srl