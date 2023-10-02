app-menu Social mobile

Scarica e leggi gratis su app

China Review Studio and Chinese Red Cross Foundation Release “Generation Vax” Documentary for Broadcast Internationally

Ottobre 2, 2023

The documentary outlines China’s contribution to vaccine science, research, and production since the COVID-19 pandemic and includes a call for science and infectious disease research to be borderless.

BEIJING, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — China Review Studio, in collaboration with Chinese Red Cross Foundation recently released a documentary on YouTube named Generation Vax. Directed by internationally renowned director Mitchell Farkas, the film focuses on the theme of China’s Covid-19 vaccine by deeply diving into the safety, effectiveness, and publicity of China’s vaccines.

The film tells a series of touching COVID-19 vaccine scientific research stories from three perspectives, namely, China’s vaccine research, production, and science, and features interviews with numerous key personnel from world-leading institutions, including Zhong Nanshan, an academician with the Chinese Academy of Engineering; Ben Cowling, an epidemiologist of School of Public Health, University of Hong Kong, as well as production experts and scholars around the world related to Covid-19 vaccine research and development.

The key challenge that China’s vaccines are facing is the focus on using tried and tested inactivated vaccine technology and overall concern from the public in domestic and overseas. A lot of other countries around the world has begun to use the activated vaccine and the film delves into various aspects of the global response to China’s vaccine initiatives.

The film also reveals the story of how clinical phase III of China’s vaccine has been conducted in Brazil. Back in May 2020, when vaccine research and development entered the third phase of clinical trials, it was discovered that China did not have access to large-scale Covid infection data, leading to a collaboration between Sinovac Biotechnology and Brazil’s Butantan Institute to implement what was called the S-Project, to vaccinate all adults in the city of Serrana, a small town in Sao Paulo State, Brazil, with the Sinovac vaccine in order to study and test the effect of mass vaccination on controlling the spread of the virus.

In the film, the vaccine clinical trial that has been conducted by China Sinopharm Group in the United Arab Emirates has also been highlighted with over 44,000 volunteers from 125 countries vaccinated with the Sinopharm vaccine. Zhang Yuntao, Chief Scientific Officer of Sinopharm CNBG, commented that it was China’s fastest and largest Phase III clinical study of COVID-19 at the time, which also marks a milestone in how China’s vaccine has been applied for massive-scale protection.

The second half of the film documents China’s calls for the world to work together to face down public safety incidents together.

The documentary will be translated and broadcast internationally in the coming weeks and months on multiple platforms, including Salve TV in Germany, ATV in Hungary, BFC in Italy, TVT in Brazil, Soweto in South Africa, RED MEDIA’s TV stations, SPB in Russia, SEA in Indonesia, TODAY TV channel, and Genflix.

For more information about the Documentary, please visit https://youtu.be/XKc5nu-mUO

Video – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XKc5nu-mUOI

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/china-review-studio-and-chinese-red-cross-foundation-release-generation-vax-documentary-for-broadcast-internationally-301944144.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News
Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

Unveiling a Decade of Confidence: Groundbreaking 10-YEAR WARRANTY on Room Ionization Systems for Semiconductor and Life Sciences Applications

ALAMEDA, Calif., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — In a bold move that redefines industry 4.0 standard…

Drastico calo di vendite ed export della birra nel 2023

(Adnkronos) – AssoBirra: “va scongiurato l’aumento delle accise dal 2024 con intervento struttura…

Azienda florovivaistica Locatelli Erino, Bergamo: “Piante e fiori da interno, estetica e comfort per appartamenti, uffici e locali”

(Bergamo 2 ottobre 2023) – Un vastissimo assortimento di piante verdi e fiorite, piante da vaso, …

UAE’s Brightest Minds to Enter Bybit’s Crypto Hackathon in UAE

(Adnkronos) – DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – Media OutReach – 2 October 2023 – Bybit, the world’s …

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI

Seguici sui social

LA RAGIONE – LE ALI DELLA LIBERTA’ SCRL
Direttore editoriale Davide Giacalone
Direttore responsabile Fulvio Giuliani
Sede legale: via Senato, 6 - 20121 Milano (MI) PI, CF e N. iscrizione al Registro Imprese di Milano: 11605210969 Numero Rea: MI-2614229

Per informazioni scrivi a info@laragione.eu

Assistenza per sito e app

Copyright © La Ragione - leAli alla libertà

Powered by Sernicola Labs Srl