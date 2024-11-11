app-menu Social mobile

China’s Pioneer Hemodialysis Company to Attend MEDICA 2024

11 Novembre 2024

CHONGQING, China, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — SWS Medical, a leading blood purification solution provider in China, will participate in the MEDICA Trade Fair in Düsseldorf, Germany, from November 11 to 14 (Hall 11/F14). This event is recognized as one of the largest medical B2B trade fairs globally.

Over the past two decades, SWS (SWS hemodialysis Care Co., Ltd.) has cemented itself as a key player in the blood purification sector, exporting over 100 countries and holding 200 authorized patents.

At MEDICA, the company will showcase three flagship hemodialysis machines:

“Over the years, our dedicated SWS team has transformed the company from a start-up into a leader in the blood purification equipment industry. SWS epitomizes the rise of Chinese medical device enterprises globally. We are committed to fostering a brand that empowers kidney patients worldwide” GAO Guangyong, Chairman of SWS Medical.

Based in Chongqing, SWS Medical, is a prominent global provider of innovative medical products and services. Its offerings include advanced blood purification devices, high-quality disposables, intelligent dialysis management system, and a network of dialysis centers. SWS is uniquely positioned with a comprehensive blood purification industrial chain, chairs the China Blood Purification Industry Technology Innovation Strategic Alliance and leads the development of national and industry standards. Publicly traded on the STAR Market (SSE: 688410), its devices hold CE markings and comply with ISO 13485:2016 standards.

swsdialysis.comMedia contact: Marie Bédard, marie@swskj.com 

#healthcare #medicaldevices #medtech #medica #hemodialysis #nephrology

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2551445/20241107162247.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/chinas-pioneer-hemodialysis-company-to-attend-medica-2024-302300509.html

