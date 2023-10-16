app-menu Social mobile

Scarica e leggi gratis su app

Chinese automotive industry has overtaken to supercars

Ottobre 16, 2023

GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — On the evening of October 9th, China’s first supercar production line was officially put into production at Hyper in Guangzhou, and AION launched China’s first electric luxury supercar, Hyper SSR with 1.9s 0-100km/h acceleration, which is the world’s first production electric supercar with the world’s fastest acceleration. Meanwhile, we are amazing to see that we can’t see any western parts, all of parts of Hyper SSR are independently developed and manufactured in China.

Hyper has established partnerships with leading teams of China in the automotive, aerospace, aviation, high-end electronic, and cutting-edge material industries, and has created the leading Quark motor, magazine battery, long-fiber carbon ceramic brake discs, racing slick tires, and 900V silicon carbide chips, and so on. We have surpassed the West in the core technologies of electric drive and battery of NEVs.

Previously, China has not a say in automotive manufacturing, which is controlled by Europe, Japan and America. With the launch of China’s first supercar and the operation of China’s first supercar production line, we must realize that China is not only leading the market share of NEV segment, but also has owned the ability to compete with the western countries in cutting-edge manufacturing, and the era that Ferrari and Lamborghini monopolize the supercar segment has been ended by China.

Recently, Huawei launched a premium 5G smartphone, which triggered a popular discussion on whether the Chinese tech giant can break through the US blockade on chip technologies. China has demonstrated an increasing threat to the western NEV industry, it is time for the western NEV industry to get wary and take actions to follow our footprints.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2247291/China_s_supercar_production_line_officially_put_production_Hyper_Guangzhou.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/chinese-automotive-industry-has-overtaken-to-supercars-301956764.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News
Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

Fisher Investments è stata nominata la società di consulenza patrimoniale RIA degli USA a crescita più rapida

– Citywire RIA premia le migliori 50 società RIA statunitensi PLANO, Texas, 13 ottobre 2023 /PRN…

Streamline Your Electronic Component Needs with Easybom

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Recently, Easybom, a global electronic component s…

Paradise Wins Kim Jiseok Award for Best Film at the Busan

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Prasanna Vithanage’s film Paradise made history by cli…

The 134th Canton Fair’s New Energy Vehicle and Smart Mobility Section: A Catalyst for Global Automotive Industry’s High Quality Development

GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The 134th Canton Fair, inaugurated on October 15,…

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI

Seguici sui social

LA RAGIONE – LE ALI DELLA LIBERTA’ SCRL
Direttore editoriale Davide Giacalone
Direttore responsabile Fulvio Giuliani
Sede legale: via Senato, 6 - 20121 Milano (MI) PI, CF e N. iscrizione al Registro Imprese di Milano: 11605210969 Numero Rea: MI-2614229

Per informazioni scrivi a info@laragione.eu

Assistenza per sito e app

Copyright © La Ragione - leAli alla libertà

Powered by Sernicola Labs Srl