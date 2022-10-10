app-menu Social mobile

Chinese National Day Box Office Champion “HOME COMING” Will Open Worldwide from Oct. 21

Ottobre 10, 2022

BEIJING, Oct. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — As of October 8, film HOME COMING officially topped the box office of Chinese National Day with over 152 million dollars in the opening week. CMC Pictures has previously announced the worldwide distribution plan for the title and will release it in the North America, Oceania, Europe, Southeast Asia and the rest of major film markets from October 21.

Based on real events, through desert and artillery fire, the film HOME COMING depicts a perilous journey of 2 unarmed Chinese diplomats taking 125 overseas Chinese to flee a war-torn country. The film is directed by Xiaozhi Rao, executive produced by Frant Gwo & Hongwei Wang, starring Yi Zhang, Junkai Wang & Tao Yin.

Shot in IMAX, HOME COMING constructed a 20,000 m2 desolated city and filmed in real desert. Its authentic quality has gained wide acclaim after the screening.

CMC Pictures, the overseas distributor of HOME COMING, has distributed over 60 top Chinese blockbusters such as THE WANDERING EARTH, NE ZHA, WOLF WARRIOR 2, IP MAN 4: THE FINALE and A WRITER’S ODYSSEY internationally. It is currently one of the leading distributors of Chinese films in the global market.

Video – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1916801/video.mp4 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/chinese-national-day-box-office-champion-home-coming-will-open-worldwide-from-oct-21-301644323.html

