Chinese New Year Becoming Worldwide Celebration–Henan TV Brings “Our Spring Festival” to UNESCO Headquarters

7 Febbraio 2025

ZHENGZHOU, China, Feb. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On the evening of February 6, at 7:00 PM, the Hall 1 of the UNESCO headquarters in Paris was filled with the vibrant spirit of the Chinese New Year. Our Spring Festival, the Chinese New Year celebration event, was presented here by the Permanent Mission of China to UNESCO and Henan TV. Ambassadors and representatives from UNESCO member states, along with leaders of UNESCO and members of the Permanent Delegation of China to UNESCO, experienced firsthand the unique charm of the Chinese Spring Festival.

The performance kicked off with the Spring Festival Overture, followed by live showcases of Henan TV’s “Chinese Festivals” series. Classic programs like Guardian Warriors of Longmen, Phoenix’s Ode to the Rising Sun, Phoenix Presenting Rituals, and Harmony & Union were featured, highlighting the diversity and beauty of Chinese traditions. Shows such as songs Silver Linings, Empty World, I Only Pray Our Life Be Long, Unforgettable Jasmine Flower, traditional Chinese opera medley Spring in the Pear Garden, and a suona performance, Hundred Birds Worship the Phoenix, performed by renowned artists, such as Karen MOK, LEI Jia, ZHOU Shen, YU Rongguang, XIAO Xiangyu, CHEN Lijun, LUO Wenbo, and LIU Wenwen, further interpreted the values of harmony and reunion in traditional Chinese culture from different perspectives. With this event, Henan TV once again successfully shared China’s stories with the world through the power of art.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/chinese-new-year-becoming-worldwide-celebration–henan-tv-brings-our-spring-festival-to-unesco-headquarters-302371122.html

