Chinese New Year’s greetings from China’s Guangdong

Gennaio 23, 2023

GUANGZHOU, China, Jan. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Happy Chinese New Year!

GDToday invited Guangdong Governor Wang Weizhong and the foreign Consuls General in Guangzhou from five continents to send their best wishes in different languages to people worldwide.

Chinese Lunar New Year, or Spring Festival, celebrates the beginning of a new year on the traditional Chinese calendar. 2023 is the Year of the Rabbit. In Chinese culture, the rabbit symbolizes good luck, longevity and fertility.

As we say hello to the Chinese New Year, it is a tradition to send New Year greetings to family and friends at home and abroad.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/chinese-new-years-greetings-from-chinas-guangdong-301727557.html

