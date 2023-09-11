app-menu Social mobile

Scarica e leggi gratis su app

Chinese Village Basketball Teams Perform at Half-Time as Guests of Honor at FIBA World Cup Final

Settembre 11, 2023

MANILA, Philippines, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — At the FIBA Basketball World Cup final 2023, two village basketball teams from rural China were showcased to the world. Players from two village basketball teams in Taipan, a remote village in Guizhou province, were invited to the final as special guests of honor by Yili, the Chinese dairy brand and a key sponsor of the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup. The two teams were half-time performers at the final, which took place between Germany and Serbia on September 10 in Manila, showcasing their hoop skills to a global audience.

In 2022, videos of the village teams went viral on social media, leading netizens to dub the tournament the “Village Basketball Association.” It is said that even Chinese basketball legend Yao Ming is a fan.

From rural Guizhou to the streets of Beijing, “Village BA” has become known to basketball fans far and wide, impressed by their passion for the game. Yili, as sports lovers, has not only been moved by the courageous spirit of the rural basketball players but also by the pure love of the sport among the villagers in Guizhou. Regardless of age, the villagers have made basketball a key part of their lives.

Players from all walks of life in the village have come together to play in the Village BA, including a farmer, a clerk, a cowherder, and a plumber. What is behind the special story of the Village BA? Watch the short film below to find out:

Video – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2206724/BA______for___ENG_v3.mp4

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/chinese-village-basketball-teams-perform-at-half-time-as-guests-of-honor-at-fiba-world-cup-final-301923324.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News
Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

Creare un effetto domino positivo: A IFA 2023 Beko sottolinea l’importanza di agire per un futuro più sostenibile

Durante la conferenza stampa di lancio di quest’anno, Beko** ha presentato la sua nuova filosofia…

Komparatore.it lancia l’Osservatorio Statistico Velocità Internet e la Comparazione Offerte Noleggio Auto a Lungo Termine

(Adnkronos) – Milano, 11 settembre 2023 – Komparatore.it, servizio online di comparazione tariffa…

Classifica FT Masters in Management 2023: SJTU Antai si colloca al 12° posto al mondo e al 1° posto al mondo per occupazione

SHANGHAI, 11 settembre 2023 /PRNewswire/ — L’11 settembre 2023, il Financial Times ha pubblicato…

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI

Seguici sui social

LA RAGIONE – LE ALI DELLA LIBERTA’ SCRL
Direttore editoriale Davide Giacalone
Direttore responsabile Fulvio Giuliani
Sede legale: via Senato, 6 - 20121 Milano (MI) PI, CF e N. iscrizione al Registro Imprese di Milano: 11605210969 Numero Rea: MI-2614229

Per informazioni scrivi a info@laragione.eu

Assistenza per sito e app

Copyright © La Ragione - leAli alla libertà

Powered by Sernicola Labs Srl