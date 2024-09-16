CHiQ wins Global Product Technology Innovation Awards

16 Settembre 2024

BERLIN, Sept. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Established in 1958, Changhong has evolved over more than six decades into a comprehensive multinational enterprise group, specializing in consumer electronics as well as the research and manufacturing of core components. The company is now aiming to become a globally influential group in electronic information technology.

From January to August 2024, Changhong’s overseas home appliance revenue saw a year-on-year increase of over 20%. In core markets such as the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, the scale has been maintained and continues to grow steadily. Significant breakthroughs have been achieved in emerging markets like the Middle East and Africa, gradually forming a global layout of Changhong’s overseas home appliance industry.

At IFA 2024, Changhong’s CHiQ XingBo series was honored with the “Extraordinary Audiovisual Experiences Gold Award” for its exceptional technical performance. As a high-end flagship model, this television has quickly taken a leading position in the 288Hz high refresh rate television market since its launch in August 2023.

The CHiQ XingBo series television, featuring a sleek six-sided flat design and robust heat dissipation technology, delivers cinema-quality imaging. Equipped with the world’s first large model-based smart home AI platform—Changhong Yunfan—it transcends the role of a mere appliance to become a thoughtful and dependable addition to your home, simplifying and enriching everyday life. This TV is also a hub of superior audio-visual entertainment, boasting a QD MiniLED light source, over 5,000 backlight partitions for exquisite picture quality, and a high refresh rate that ensures smooth and enjoyable viewing of movies and sporting events. Coupled with powerful sound and advanced smart capabilities, it stands out as the premier choice for enhancing your living experience.

In addition, CHiQ, the premier brand of Changhong, also won the “Smart Home Appliance Brand Award”, further consolidating its influence in the smart home appliance industry.

Since its introduction as an independent brand in 2017, CHiQ has expanded into the Australian, European, and Southeast Asian markets. CHiQ has now expanded its operations to over 40 countries and regions, encompassing major global economies. The brand has established solid cooperative relationships with many internationally renowned enterprises together and has entered main offline channels. CHiQ has entered over 30 mainstream e-commerce platforms around the world including Amazon in Europe, Lazada, and Shopee in Southeast Asia. CHiQ has also created a comprehensive landscape of smart home appliances ranging from TV sets, refrigerators, air conditioners, washing machines, monitors, and more.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2505661/image_5000913_18297062.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/chiq-wins-global-product-technology-innovation-awards-302248337.html