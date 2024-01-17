CIBS2024 Now Available for Pre-Registration, Inviting Everyone to Cutting-Edge Shipbuilding Technologies

Gennaio 17, 2024

SHANGHAI, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — As the economy recovers and consumption momentum goes hand in hand, the 27th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show 2024 (CIBS2024), organized by Shanghai Sinoexpo Informa Markets International Exhibition Co., Ltd., will be held on March 26-29, 2024 at the Shanghai New International Expo Center (SNIEC). Visitor pre-registration is now officially online.

CIBS2024 will continue to promote the “Energy Conversion + Intelligent Manufacturing”, and under the leadership of many domestic and foreign exhibitors of new energy technology and real boats with accessories, it will add a new impetus for the common development of China’s new energy industry for boats. After years of absence, pavilions from many countries and regions, such as Italy, South Korea, Taiwan China, etc., have returned to the Chinese market. Overseas enterprises will also gather in Shanghai and bring the industry’s new modes, new demands, new scenarios, new products, new technologies.

The classic CIBS event is back to help companies climb to new heights! 2024 China International Boat Industry Development Forum will bring together many industry experts for in-depth discussions around the world’s major yacht markets.

CIBS2024 will accurately invite high-quality buyers from the global boat industry chain to contact CIBS boat and accessory exhibitors through online and offline viewing of the exhibition, which will build a bridge for exhibitors to expand their overseas business in an efficient manner, and greatly help the new situation of high-quality Chinese-made products going overseas.

Additionally, the oversized pool of the annual popular “Water Carnival” will also return! The Lifestyle Show, which was held concurrently with CIBS2024, featured exhibits covering Lure Fishing, Water Sports, Outdoor Sports, and Best of Best Defining Show, etc. The show began with the innovation of traditional concepts and provided a new opportunity for businesses across the region to observe new trends in industrial development and seize new opportunities in the global market.

Shanghai Sinoexpo Informa Markets International Exhibition Co. Ltd (IM Sinoexpo) is a leading event company in China, the joint venture founded in 1998 by Informa PLC and Shanghai Sinoexpo International Exhibition Co., Ltd. Headquartered in London, the total exhibition rented area annually by IM Sinoexpo is over 1,500,000 sqm, creating multiple trade opportunities for nearly 1 million buyers worldwide. Developed since 2016, our online business now includes 8 major B2B platforms, 5 B2P sourcing mini-programs and 1 application.

Register now and join us at CIBS2024: https://reg.boatshowchina.com/en/user/register?utm_source=PRnews&utm_medium=CIBe&utm_campaign=20240117

