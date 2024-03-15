app-menu Social mobile

Skip to main content
Scarica e leggi gratis su app

CIFF Guangzhou 2024 is All Set to Unveil the Latest Trends and Innovations in the Furniture Industry

Marzo 15, 2024

GUANGZHOU, China, March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The 53rd China International Furniture Fair (CIFF Guangzhou 2024) is set to unfold in two phases, from March 18-21 and March 28-31 in Guangzhou. With a focus on unveiling the latest trends and innovations, CIFF Guangzhou 2024 aims to foster high-quality development and collaborations. Covering 850,000 square meters with over 4,000 brands, the event offers a broad spectrum of products including home furniture, office and commercial spaces, decorative home textiles, outdoor living, and equipment and materials.

The Home Furniture Exhibition, from March 18-21, boasts a larger and improved layout of 435,000 square meters. The exhibition caters to exhibitors and visitors with more space and features. The design, soft furnishings, and dining room sectors have grown by 66%, 69%, and 71% respectively, highlighting the themes of intelligence and suitability for the elderly.

From March 28-31, the Office and Commercial Space and CIFM/interzum guangzhou will occupy all 45 pavilions of the Canton Fair Complex, adding 43,000 square meters to the previous record set by CIFF Guangzhou 2023. The exhibition will showcase the best of office and commercial furniture, equipment, and design.

Moreover, the CIFF Guangzhou 2024 will feature different theme exhibitions, such as smart home and home-community elderly care. The event will also offer new inspiration and opportunities for the industry to foster and grow new productive forces through a series of design aesthetics exhibitions and forums.

The event showcases its vital role as a bridge connecting Chinese furniture makers with global markets. It offers a platform for in-depth dialogue and collaboration among the three key groups in the industry – designers, dealers, and international buyers. It also provides more tailored services, such as the InterBiz Club, which functions as a comprehensive service ecosystem for international visitors to CIFF from over 200 countries and regions.

In addition, the CIFF Guangzhou 2024 will introduce the “China Diamond Awards” or “CD Awards,” China’s first design award for the whole industry chain of the home and furniture industry. The CD Awards aim to highlight the important role of creative design in achieving a better life. It will honor the outstanding brands that excel in furniture design and lead the industry trend, as well as promote high standards and concepts in the furniture industry.

For more information, please visit https://www.ciff-gz.com/en/. 

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2363471/CIFF_Guangzhou_2024.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ciff-guangzhou-2024-is-all-set-to-unveil-the-latest-trends-and-innovations-in-the-furniture-industry-302090232.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

La Ragione è anche su WhatsApp. Entra nel nostro canale per non perderti nulla!

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

Prato si candida a capitale dei matrimoni: un’iniziativa unica per valorizzare il territorio e il settore wedding. Da Prato alla Toscana verso tutta l’Italia

(Adnkronos) – Prato, 15 marzo 2024. C’è un mondo che vuole sposarsi in Toscana, fra coppie del po…

TICA Unveils Cutting-Edge Low GWP Products for Comfort and Net Zero Solutions at MCE 2024

MILAN, March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — From March 12th to 15th, 2024, the Mostra Convegno Expocomf…

A810 4K avanzato di 70mai con connettività 4G: miglioramento della qualità delle immagini della dashcam nel Regno Unito e nell’UE

SHANGHAI, 15 marzo 2024 /PRNewswire/ — 70mai, innovatore di fama mondiale nelle soluzioni di gui…

DG TAKANO’s meliordesign to Showcase Japanese Zero-Waste Agritech Solution in Support of Europe’s Green Deal at Milan Design Week 2024

TOKYO, March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ —  – Addressing Challenges Like Water Scarcity, Food Waste an…

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI