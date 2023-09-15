app-menu Social mobile

Scarica e leggi gratis su app

CIFF Shanghai 2023 Successfully Concludes with Surge in Global Participation

Settembre 15, 2023

SHANGHAI, Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The 52nd China International Furniture Fair (Shanghai) (“CIFF Shanghai 2023”) has successfully concluded, attracting a total of 93,474 professional visitors over four days, a 10.44% increase from 2019 in overseas attendees.

CIFF Shanghai 2023 meticulously planned eight major thematic exhibition areas and concurrently held four sub-exhibitions: Shanghai International Furniture Machinery & Woodworking Machinery Fair, CIFF Commercial Office Space Exhibition, CIFF Trend Life Aesthetics Exhibition and CIFF Urban Outdoor Exhibition. The event brought together 1,500 industry brands and covered an exhibition area of 340,000 square meters at the National Exhibition & Convention Center in Shanghai Hongqiao.

In collaboration with a star-studded lineup of brands, the fair showcased a vast array of exquisite new products, setting a new benchmark for beautiful home living with its forward-looking, creative, and leading all-round display. The professional pioneer special exhibition explored the future possibilities of home design, leading a high-end, trendy, and diverse lifestyle.

The fair brought together domestic and international exhibitors, professional buyers, and enthusiasts of the industry. It effectively promoted industry communication, helped Chinese companies enter the international market, sought new development opportunities, and expanded global horizons.

During the four-day exhibition, the 2023 Global Furniture Industry Development Forum – China Commercial Design Trend Conference were held, inviting over 20 speakers and dialogue guests. They shared their long-term observations, thoughts, and practical explorations in their respective fields from perspectives such as urban renewal, sustainable design, technological change, lifestyle, cultural integration, and space shaping.

For years, CIFF Shanghai has been consistently evolving, concentrating on the upscale domestic market, and nurturing global partnerships. It effectively connects top industry brands at the fair with key distribution channels in both Chinese and international markets. CIFF Shanghai is dedicated to creating a world-class exhibition platform, encouraging worldwide industry interactions and collaborations, and contributing to the high-quality growth of the home furnishing industry.

For more information, please visit: www.ciff.furniture

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2211814/image.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ciff-shanghai-2023-successfully-concludes-with-surge-in-global-participation-301928952.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News
Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

bwin data center:Serie A, sono Juventus, Inter e Roma le più quotate della quarta giornata. F1, a Singapore Verstappen raccoglie il 54% delle preferenze

(Adnkronos) – Roma, 15 settembre 2023 –Sosta finita per la Serie A che torna con le sfide della q…

Call & contact center: come scegliere il servizio giusto?

(Milano, 15 Settembre 2023) – Milano, 15 Settembre 2023 – La scelta di un call & contact cent…

Ampace unveils Kunlun series energy storage solutions with groundbreaking 15,000 life cycle at RE+

– LAS VEGAS, Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Xiamen Ampace Technology Limited (hereinafter referr…

Derga Consulting: le soluzioni per la gestione aziendale SAP

(Milano, 15 Settembre 2023) – Milano, 15 Settembre 2023 – Il contesto attuale richiede molta atte…

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI

Seguici sui social

LA RAGIONE – LE ALI DELLA LIBERTA’ SCRL
Direttore editoriale Davide Giacalone
Direttore responsabile Fulvio Giuliani
Sede legale: via Senato, 6 - 20121 Milano (MI) PI, CF e N. iscrizione al Registro Imprese di Milano: 11605210969 Numero Rea: MI-2614229

Per informazioni scrivi a info@laragione.eu

Assistenza per sito e app

Copyright © La Ragione - leAli alla libertà

Powered by Sernicola Labs Srl