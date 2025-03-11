Clarios Honored as One of the World’s Most Ethical Companies for the Third Consecutive Year

11 Marzo 2025

GLENDALE, Wis., March 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Clarios, a global leader in advanced energy storage solutions, has once again been recognized by Ethisphere as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies. This marks the third consecutive year that Clarios has received this prestigious award, highlighting the company’s unwavering commitment to ethical business practices, sustainability, and corporate governance. This recognition is particularly significant as only 136 companies globally have received this award, with just 7 being from the automotive industry.

Ethisphere uses a comprehensive set of evaluation criteria to identify the World’s Most Ethical Companies.

“We are thrilled to be recognized as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies for the third year in a row,” said Mark Wallace, President and CEO of Clarios. “This honor is a testament to the dedication and integrity of our nearly 18,000 team members worldwide. Their commitment to our core values and ethical standards drives our mission to create sustainable and innovative energy solutions.”

The evaluation process conducted by Ethisphere is both rigorous and extensive, encompassing over 240 proof points that cover practices that support robust ethics and compliance; governance; a culture of ethics; environmental and social impact; and initiatives that support a strong value chain. That data undergoes further qualitative analysis by Ethisphere’s panel of experts who spend thousands of hours vetting and evaluating each year’s group of applicants.

Ethisphere’s recognition underscores Clarios’ efforts to foster a culture of ethics and integrity. The company’s initiatives in sustainability, compliance, and governance have set a benchmark for the industry. “Clarios continues to demonstrate that strong ethics and business success go hand in hand,” said Erica Salmon Byrne, Executive Chair & Chief Strategy Officer of Ethisphere. “Their commitment to ethical excellence serves as an inspiration to other companies.”

“Being named one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies is not only a recognition of past achievements but also a commitment to continuous improvement and adherence to the highest ethical standards. This prestigious award underscores our dedication to fostering a culture of integrity and ethical excellence,” continues Mark Wallace.

About ClariosClarios is the global leader in advanced, low-voltage battery technologies for mobility. Our batteries and smart solutions power nearly every type of vehicle and are found in 1 of 3 cars on the road today. With around 18,000 employees in over 100 countries, we bring deep expertise to our Aftermarket and OEM partners, and reliability, safety and comfort to everyday lives. We answer to the planet with a rigorous sustainability focus – advancing best-in-class sustainability practices and advocating for them across our industry. We work to ensure 100% of our products sold are recyclable, and we recycle 8,000 batteries an hour in our network. Clarios is a Brookfield portfolio company.

About EthisphereEthisphere is the global authority on defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that fuel corporate character, marketplace trust, and business success. Ethisphere’s World’s Most Ethical Companies® program honors outstanding achievements, provides a community of industry experts through the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA), and highlights trends and best practices in business integrity. Ethisphere also offers data-driven assessments, guidance, and benchmarking against the practices of the World’s Most Ethical Companies. For more information, visit https://ethisphere.com.

