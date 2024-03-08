CLÉ DE PEAU BEAUTÉ ANNOUNCES RESHMA SAUJANI AS RECIPIENT OF THE POWER OF RADIANCE AWARDS 2024

Marzo 8, 2024

Honoring the inspirational founder of Girls Who Code who will partner with Clé de Peau Beauté to Launch the 20 Under 20 Campaign

TOKYO, March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Clé de Peau Beauté, the luxury skincare and makeup brand, is proud to announce the recipient of the Power of Radiance Awards 2024: Reshma Saujani, based in New York, US. The Power of Radiance Awards recognize women who are taking action in their communities by advocating for girls’ education, especially in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) fields. Reshma Saujani has dedicated herself to empowering girls in computer science through the founding of Girls Who Code, an international non-profit organization working to close the gender gap in technology. Since its founding in 2012, Girls Who Code has built the largest pipeline of female and non-binary computer scientists in the world. A decade later, the non-profit had served more than 500,000 students through their innovative programs, with their alumni having a seven-fold higher likelihood of earning computer science and related degrees than the national average in the US.[1]

Clé de Peau Beauté believes that the key to a better world lies in unlocking the potential of girls through STEM education. Through this belief, the annual Power of Radiance Awards were born. This same belief is behind the brand’s multi-year partnership with UNICEF, addressing gender inequality with a focus on STEM in education, employment, and empowerment programs for girls. The STEM fields are critical to developing solutions to the many challenges that face the world. Empowering half the world’s population of girls and women in these fields will ensure a radiant, inclusive future shaped by innovation and progress unbounded by gender.

Reshma Saujani and Girls Who Code are on a mission to close the gender gap in new entry-level tech jobs by 2030. An ambitious goal noting this gap has widened by 13% compared to almost 30 years ago[2]. A lawyer, politician and civil servant, it was during Reshma Saujani’s run for US Congress in visits to local schools that she saw computer science classes filled with boys, with few, if any, girls. This instilled in her a need for a cultural shift to address the gender gap — a fight she continues today in her role as the Founder and CEO of Moms First.

As the recipient of the Power of Radiance Awards 2024, Reshma Saujani will be awarded a grant that will go towards building momentum and widening the reach of her mission. Reshma Saujani will also be spearheading the 20 Under 20 campaign with Clé de Peau Beauté. With the biggest drop off of girls in computer science occurring in middle school and high school,[3] this campaign seeks to intervene and encourage girls to stay on the path towards higher education and careers in STEM. The campaign will provide 20 girls under the age of 20 in the US with exclusive experiences, including access to Clé de Peau Beauté’s advanced research facilities, scientists, mentorships and grants to support their STEM pursuits.

Reshma Saujani commented: “Showing these girls the beauty of STEM and connecting them with role models is of utmost importance as they make plans for their futures — it is what Girls Who Code is all about. After all, you can’t be what you can’t see. Today, only 28% of computing jobs are held by women. We all have a role to play in ensuring that we don’t leave women and girls behind as we fill the jobs of the future, and Clé de Peau Beauté’s Power of Radiance Awards is building momentum behind the cultural shift that’s needed to close the gender gap in STEM.”

Ms. Mizuki Hashimoto, Chief Brand Officer of Clé de Peau Beauté commented: “Ms. Saujani’s unwavering commitment to empowering girls and women through Girls Who Code perfectly aligns with our mission. We are dedicated to realizing gender equality in STEM and beyond. Collaborating with Girls Who Code and Ms. Saujani on the 20 Under 20 campaign is an opportunity for us to do more towards advancing gender equality and leveling the playing field for girls in STEM.”

The power to unleash an inner radiance that can accomplish positive change is within every individual, and through the Power of Radiance Awards, Clé de Peau Beauté is standing with girls and women globally as they transform the world for themselves and their communities. Clé de Peau Beauté’s journey as advocates for education began with a dream for a better world. This is why the brand has pledged a percentage of sales of one of their most iconic first-step products, The Serum, towards this mission.

About Reshma Saujani

Reshma Saujani is a leading activist and the founder of Girls Who Code and Moms First, formerly Marshall Plan for Moms. A mom herself, she has spent more than a decade building movements to fight for women and girls’ economic empowerment, working to close the gender gap in the tech sector, and most recently advocating for policies to support moms impacted by the pandemic. Reshma is also the author of the international bestseller Brave, Not Perfect, and her influential TED talk, “Teach girls bravery, not perfection,” has more than five million views globally. Reshma began her career as an attorney and Democratic organizer. In 2010, she surged onto the political scene as the first Indian American woman to run for US Congress. During the race, Reshma visited local schools and saw the gender gap in computing classes firsthand, which led her to start Girls Who Code.

About Clé de Peau Beauté

Clé de Peau Beauté, the global luxury brand from Shiseido Co Ltd, was founded in 1982 as the ultimate expression of elegance and science. Clé de Peau Beauté means the key to skin’s beauty. The philosophy of the brand is to unlock the power of a woman’s radiance by harnessing makeup technologies and advanced skincare from around the world. Forever guided by an exquisite aesthetic sensibility and intelligence, Clé de Peau Beauté has instilled its products with modernity, enchantment, and dynamism to emerge as an industry leader in delivering radiance so remarkable, it emanates from within. Available in 26 countries and regions worldwide.

