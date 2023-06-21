app-menu Social mobile

Scarica e leggi gratis su app

CLEVR signs contract to drive digital transformation

Giugno 21, 2023

AMERSFOORT, Netherlands, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — CLEVR, a leading provider of low code and PLM software solutions, is excited to announce a partnership with Kongsberg Maritime, a global technology leader in the maritime industry. The collaboration between CLEVR and Kongsberg Maritime aims to accelerate Kongsberg Maritime’s internal digital transformation journey. 

This recent partnership showcases Kongsberg Maritime’s trust in CLEVR’s expertise and advanced software solutions. CLEVR will support the company to further develop a key internal tool for digital workflows. Implementing a comprehensive digitalization roadmap will be a key part of the deliveries from CLEVR. Over the next years, CLEVR will provide its services to support Kongsberg Maritime in the digital transformation of their internal workflow and processes.  

As a strategic partner of Kongsberg Maritime, CLEVR will contribute its deep industry knowledge and technical expertise to further realize Kongsberg Maritime’s digitalization roadmap. Leveraging their extensive experience in PLM software solutions, CLEVR provide valuable insights, guidance, and best practices to develop our customer’s operations. 

Magnus Normann, CRO at CLEVR, expressed excitement about the partnership, stating, “Kongsberg Maritime’s decision to partner with CLEVR is a testament to our commitment to delivering exceptional value and becoming a true strategic partner to our customers. We look forward to embarking on this transformative journey together, empowering Kongsberg Maritime with our state-of-the-art software solutions and strategic counsel.” 

By harnessing PLM software solutions, Kongsberg Maritime will unlock new levels of operational efficiency, streamline processes, and enhance collaboration across their entire value chain.  

About CLEVR: CLEVR is a globally recognized provider of low code and PLM software solutions, specializing in enabling organizations to unlock their full potential through digital transformation. Combining cutting-edge technology, industry expertise, and a customer-centric approach, CLEVR delivers comprehensive software solutions that drive innovation, accelerate growth, and provide a competitive edge in today’s rapidly evolving digital landscape. 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/clevr-signs-contract-to-drive-digital-transformation-301856363.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News
Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

Est Europa: le aziende dell’Europa dell’Est temono un calo dei profitti, nonostante l’aumento delle vendite, rivela un sondaggio Atradius

AMSTERDAM, 21 giugno 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Possibile calo dei profitti nonostante vendite in aumen…

Hakurnas Lead Works Ltd agrees to deploy ACE Green Recycling’s GHG emission-free lead recycling technology at their Israeli facilities

Facilities will be able to recycle 50,000 tons of lead batteries per year while potentially preve…

MDT presenta i sensori di corrente su scheda TMR7303 a elevata larghezza di banda alla Sensors Converge

La tecnologia TMR offre soluzioni di rilevamento della corrente a banda larga a 10 MHz per l’elet…

WORLD’S LEADING CULINARY TOURISM ORGANIZATION LAUNCHES GLOBAL CULINARY ATTACHE NETWORK

– LONDON, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Today the World Food Travel Association (WFTA) announced…

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI

Seguici sui social

LA RAGIONE – LE ALI DELLA LIBERTA’ SCRL
Direttore editoriale Davide Giacalone
Direttore responsabile Fulvio Giuliani
Sede legale: via Senato, 6 - 20121 Milano (MI) PI, CF e N. iscrizione al Registro Imprese di Milano: 11605210969 Numero Rea: MI-2614229

Per informazioni scrivi a info@laragione.eu

Assistenza per sito e app

Copyright © La Ragione - leAli alla libertà

Powered by Sernicola Labs Srl