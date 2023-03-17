app-menu Social mobile

Scarica e leggi gratis su app

CliCli Showcases User Generated Content Editor and Platform at GDC 2023

Marzo 17, 2023

SAN FRANCISCO, March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — CliCli is excited to announce that its innovative accessible game creation tool and global distribution platform, is now available for alpha testing. CliCli seeks to offer more choices to the industry by simplifying game development and offering ample opportunities for financial success to developers.

CliCli’s all-in-one service streamlines the game development process by offering editing tools, distribution, customer support, payment processing, user acquisition, community management, and long-term monetization. Creators don’t need any coding experience to get started – anyone can use CliCli’s graphical user interface to design game logic, control events, conditions, and actions, and access a free-to-use resource library of thousands of editable assets including characters, buildings, and music. CliCli’s flexible monetization modes include options like Free-to-Play, Pay-to-Play, subscriptions, and battle passes, giving creators flexibility in how they achieve financial success.

At GDC 2023, CliCli will debut globally and share its approach to building a sustainable UGC ecosystem. Developers attending the event can visit booth S1332 to try out the innovative game platform, join CliCli’s creator sharing sessions, and win special rewards by completing editor challenges. Several games created by the CliCli editor will also be exclusively revealed at the exhibition, including Game of Rollink.

“We built CliCli to help creators and independent developers overcome the common obstacles encountered when pursuing their passion, including tools learning, audience targeting, game marketing, and earning a living from it. We aim to support every creator in our community and we’re so excited to see how creators use our game creation tool to achieve their dreams.” stated Kun Li, Head of Operation of CliCli.

CliCli continuously supports talented creators through game jams, monthly recurring events, and partnership programs. Hundreds of UGC creators are already using CliCli to build demos, playtest game ideas, and share the fun with their friends.

With CliCli, the possibilities for creators are vast. Join the community today and start developing your dream game!

About CliCli

Based in Singapore, CliCli comprises a team of 200+ passionate industry professionals aiming to build new game experiences with creators around the world.

CliCli is invested in by NetEase Games, the online games division of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES and HKEX: 9999), while all design decisions are that of the CliCli team.

Official WebsiteFacebookDeveloper Discord TwitterPlayer DiscordRedditGame of RollinkItch.io

Video – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MaeS0rMdW-g 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/clicli-showcases-user-generated-content-editor-and-platform-at-gdc-2023-301775142.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News
Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

OANDA Launches New Operations in the EU with Impressive Multi-Asset Offering

– WARSAW, Poland, March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — OANDA Global Corporation (“OANDA”), announced t…

Carburanti e-fuel: rivoluzione, soluzione, possibilità

(Milano, 17/03/2023) – Milano, 17/03/2023 – Il destino dei veicoli tradizionali potrebbe essere c…

Business English: Allpolyglot Business English One to One è la soluzione per manager, imprenditori e professionisti

(Adnkronos) – Milano 17/03/2023. Un’indagine condotta da Ethnologue ha dimostrato che l’inglese è…

Yourban2030: parte dalla Svizzera il nuovo progetto THIS IS [NOT] THE END, estratto dalla serie editoriale IRAE

(Adnkronos) – 17 marzo 2023. Per i suoi cinque anni – dopo aver applicato per prima tecnologie fo…

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI

Seguici sui social

LA RAGIONE – LE ALI DELLA LIBERTA’ SCRL
Direttore editoriale Davide Giacalone
Direttore responsabile Fulvio Giuliani
Sede legale: via Senato, 6 - 20121 Milano (MI) PI, CF e N. iscrizione al Registro Imprese di Milano: 11605210969 Numero Rea: MI-2614229

Per informazioni scrivi a info@laragione.eu

Assistenza per sito e app

Copyright © La Ragione - leAli alla libertà

Powered by Sernicola Labs Srl