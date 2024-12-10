CloudPay achieves Platinum Partner Status with Workday, strengthening leadership in Global Payroll Solutions

10 Dicembre 2024

ANDOVER, England, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — CloudPay, the leader in global payroll and payment solutions, is proud to announce its designation as a Platinum Partner of Workday, Inc. This prestigious recognition, granted only to a select group of partners, highlights the strength of a partnership spanning more than a decade and emphasises CloudPay’s leadership in delivering high performance payroll solutions for organisations globally.

For more than a decade, CloudPay has been Workday’s trusted partner, providing seamless, feature-rich payroll integrations that simplify complex payroll challenges for multinational organisations. Through the combination of CloudPay’s innovative platform and Workday’s advanced HCM capabilities, the Platinum partnership enables customers to benefit from a unified, end-to-end payroll experience tailored for global businesses.

As the first partner to achieve certification for Workday’s Payroll Effective Change Interface (PECI) and the first to implement its Additional Payroll Data (APD) feature with live customers, CloudPay has consistently pioneered payroll innovation. This commitment to progress is exemplified through recent advancements in automation, AI, and API technologies that improve payroll accuracy, streamline workflows, and enhance integration with Workday’s HCM platform.

Nick Webb, Chief Marketing Officer at CloudPay, commented: “Achieving Platinum Partner status with Workday reflects the strength and longevity of our collaboration. Together, we deliver unmatched HCM and payroll integration capabilities to global organisations, helping them achieve operational efficiency and compliance at scale. With CloudPay’s high-performance payroll solutions powered by advanced automation, AI, and seamless API connectivity, businesses can trust us to provide the innovation they need to stay ahead in today’s dynamic environment.”

CloudPay’s leadership in payroll innovation is supported by nearly 3,000 integrations across 130+ countries, empowering multinational organisations to deliver consistent, compliant payroll globally. Unlike other providers, CloudPay is uniquely focused on delivering a unified payroll experience that ensures adaptability and efficiency for customers.

For more on how CloudPay can help maximise the value of a Workday system, visit: https://www.cloudpay.com/partnerships/workday-cloudpay/

About CloudPay

CloudPay is focused on a single purpose: to deliver industry leading solutions spanning payroll, payments and pay-on-demand. We provide truly global payroll, digitized, automated and unified, on one cloud-based platform. With a proud heritage of 25+ years, we serve over 2,000 companies globally in 130+ countries handling $24bn+ of payments in 160 currencies. CloudPay’s high-performance solutions empower payroll teams to pay their global workforce with outstanding accuracy and minimal risk, more efficiently than ever before. We add the industry’s most supportive and knowledgeable payroll experts to create a world-class fully managed service. Together, that’s High-Performance Payroll, from CloudPay.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cloudpay-achieves-platinum-partner-status-with-workday-strengthening-leadership-in-global-payroll-solutions-302326591.html