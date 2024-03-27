Cognizant Continues Collaboration with Pon IT to Further Manage and Optimize Cloud Services

27 Marzo 2024

The extended relationship will enable Cognizant to continue providing managed services to the cloud platform for Pon IT and its numerous operating companies to enhance agility, intuition, and innovation.

TEANECK, N.J., March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) has today announced the renewal of its long-standing relationship with Pon IT, which is part of the Dutch family-owned multinational Pon Holdings. The collaboration will enable Cognizant to continue providing cloud managed services for Pon IT across its suite of operating companies. During the next phase of the collaboration, Cognizant will continue to implement further optimizations that are expected to enable Pon IT to benefit from an agile, intuitive, and integrated cloud platform.

Throughout a six-year relationship, Cognizant has transformed Pon IT’s infrastructure to create an agile platform that leverages the power of automation. With many different operating companies across a variety of sectors, Cognizant’s continued work on the managed service cloud platform, under the renewed relationship, aims to enable Pon IT to access and leverage shared capabilities and processes, and on-demand data. The platform is designed to provide stability and efficiency for Pon IT.

“We are excited that our partner Cognizant will continue to support us. We are looking forward to building upon our existing collaboration,” says Ton van Dijk, CIO Pon Holdings. “We are confident that through our mutual knowledge and experience we can further improve our already stable and proven platform.”

Saket Gulati, Head of Northern Europe at Cognizant said: “We are thrilled to continue working with Pon IT to provide managed services for their cloud platform and deliver benefits. Throughout our long-standing relationship, we have worked alongside the team at Pon IT to modernize and optimize the cloud platform to extract the business value such technology provides. Businesses that adopt cloud solutions benefit from a competitive edge such as improved efficiency, agility, innovation and scale, thanks to the powerful benefits of cloud solutions. We look forward to our continued collaboration with Pon IT.”

About Pon HoldingsPon is a family-owned multinational with annual revenues exceeding €10 billion. Headquartered in the Netherlands, Pon employs some 15,700 people across 34 markets on 6 continents. Representing numerous prestigious brands through more than 110 companies, Pon operates in four sectors: automotive, cycling, heavy equipment & power supply, and agriculture. Pon’s mission is to keep people, cities and industries moving – efficiently and sustainably.

About CognizantCognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) engineers modern businesses. We help our clients modernize technology, reimagine processes and transform experiences so they can stay ahead in our fast-changing world. Together, we’re improving everyday life. See how at www.cognizant.com or @cognizant.

