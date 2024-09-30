CoinEx Concludes European Blockchain Conference 2024 with Resounding Success

30 Settembre 2024

HONG KONG, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — CoinEx wrapped up its participation in the European Blockchain Conference (EBC) 2024 with remarkable success, solidifying its reputation as one of the leading brands in the global blockchain sector. The conference, held in Barcelona from September 25-27, allowed CoinEx to engage directly with users, discover innovative projects, and forge key relationships that will shape the future of the ecosystem. CoinEx’s presence not only strengthened its position in Spain but also across Europe, expanding its influence and further establishing itself as a global leader in the industry.

The event proved to be a major platform for CoinEx to showcase its innovative approach to blockchain technology. Throughout the conference, the CoinEx interactive stand drew significant attention from attendees, who were eager to participate in various activities. With product demonstrations and exciting giveaways, the CoinEx team created a lively and engaging atmosphere. Attendees enthusiastically took part in everything on offer, reaffirming their trust and interest in the platform.

One of the highlights of CoinEx’s participation was the speech delivered by Vivian Chan, Partnership Manager at CoinEx, during the Visionary Stage session. Her presentation, titled “The Fundamental Role of Exchanges in the Blockchain Ecosystem,” captivated the audience as she discussed the critical role exchanges play in the current digital landscape. Chan emphasized that exchanges like CoinEx are not just facilitators of cryptocurrency trading but also foundational pillars for Web3 adoption. She highlighted how CoinEx ensures liquidity, security, and accessibility, which are essential for both users and projects looking to thrive in the decentralized economy. Furthermore, in today’s market climate, exchanges are playing a pivotal role in stabilizing the ecosystem, fostering innovation, and empowering users with advanced tools to participate in the digital economy.

CoinEx’s successful presence at the EBC underscores its long-term commitment to Europe, one of the most dynamic regions in the blockchain space. As part of its global expansion strategy, CoinEx places a strong focus on understanding and meeting the specific needs of European users. By participating in key industry events, CoinEx aims to build deeper connections with local communities and collaborate with projects that are shaping the future of blockchain in the region.

CoinEx is proud to have been a part of EBC 2024 and thanks all who participated in its activities. The brand looks forward to continuing its mission of connecting with the blockchain community and delivering cutting-edge solutions.

