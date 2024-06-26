app-menu Social mobile

Comviva named a Visionary in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for AI in CSP Customer and Business Operations Report

26 Giugno 2024

NEW DELHI, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Comviva, the global leader in customer experience and data monetization solutions, today announced that it has been named a Visionary in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for AI in CSPs Customer and Business Operations report.

Gartner defines the market of AI in communications service provider (CSP) customer and business operations as commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) products. They are either capabilities embedded in CSP-specific operational technology (OT) applications (such as channels, CRM and other business support system [BSS] applications) or industry-agnostic horizontal applications delivering AI/machine learning (ML)-based customer and business operations to CSPs. CSP customer and business operations refer to marketing, sales, customer acquisition, customer journey, billing and revenue management, revenue assurance, and related risk management. The scope of AI products covers data readiness, life cycle management of algorithms and their application to CSP customer and business operations.

Comviva’s vision is to revolutionize the telecommunications industry by harnessing the transformative power of AI and Generative AI. With AI use cases across its MobiLytix™ and BlueMarble solutions, Comviva is enabling businesses to create, manage, and deliver real-time personalization, contextualized customer experiences, and intelligence-driven commerce at scale. Comviva has been noted for its strength in content creation, natural language generation, decision intelligence and machine learning.

“To thrive in today’s digital economy, businesses must accelerate the adoption of AI and related digital technologies. Comviva’s greatest strength has been our intelligent platforms that deliver personalized experiences and engagement across the customer journey,” said Rajesh Chandiramani, CEO at Comviva. “We are excited by this recognition as we believe that this affirms our strategic direction and leadership in revolutionizing telecommunications with AI. Comviva’s strong position in the quadrant validates our commitment and progress toward leveraging next-gen technologies in our solutions to deliver exceptional customer experiences.”

Comviva integrates state-of-the-art AI technologies across its comprehensive product portfolio, driving innovation, enhancing customer experiences, and optimizing business operations for Communications Service Providers (CSPs) around the world.

Source: Gartner Magic Quadrant for AI in CSP Customer and Business Operations, by Pulkit Pandey, Amresh Nandan, Peter Liu, 4 June 2024.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Sundeep Mehta, +91()9910030732, sundeep.mehta@comviva.com 

