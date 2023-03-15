app-menu Social mobile

Configit Appoints Damantha Boteju as Chief Product and Technology Officer

Marzo 15, 2023

Seasoned IT Leader Will Guide Company’s Configuration Technology Offerings

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Configit, the global leader in Configuration Lifecycle Management (CLM), today announced that Damantha Boteju has been appointed as Chief Product and Technology officer. In this role, he’ll be responsible for overseeing the company’s product development strategy.

Prior to joining Configit, Damantha was chief technology officer at Forecast, a scale-up creating the next generation of project management software using AI to boost the success of projects. He also served as Chief Product and Technology officer at Edlund, a leading Scandinavian provider of life insurance and pension software.

Damantha is joining Configit as the company continues to improve and evolve its CLM offerings to help customers navigate increasing complexity. His appointment expands Configit’s leadership in the Configuration Lifecycle Management space to meet the rising requirements of complex configurable products and support a rapidly growing customer base.

Johan Salenstedt, CEO, Configit, said: “Damantha brings a wealth of experience to lead Configit’s product strategy. His expertise will ensure we’re giving our customers best-in-class service and enabling them to sharpen their competitive edge by aligning all systems and business processes for true, accurate and complete configurations.”

Damantha Boteju, CPTO, Configit, said: “Configit solves a very complicated problem in the manufacturing space in a truly innovative way. I’m committed to seeing that Configit’s solutions allow all products to be tailored exactly to fit the needs of any customer. We are making a global impact on the product configuration market.”

About Configit Configit is the global leader in Configuration Lifecycle Management (CLM) solutions and a supplier of business-critical software for the configuration of complex products. All Configit products are based on the patented Virtual Tabulation® (VT™), which has redefined product configuration by offering greater speed and better handling of complexity. Virtual Tabulation enables Configit to deliver powerful, easy-to-use configuration solutions to market-leading global enterprises. Website: https://configit.com/ 

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2030817/Damantha_Boteju.jpg

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1824364/Configit_Logo_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/configit-appoints-damantha-boteju-as-chief-product-and-technology-officer-301772215.html

