Configit Introduces Cloud-Based Configuration Lifecycle Management Platform

Gennaio 17, 2023

Offers a Cloud-Based Option That is Reliable, Scalable and Secure

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Configit today announced that Configit Ace®, the market’s leading Configuration Lifecycle Management (CLM) platform, is now available as a cloud service. The vendor agnostic cloud-based Configuration Lifecycle Management (CLM) platform is designed to integrate with any IT system. Configit Ace Cloud enables an end-to-end, enterprise-wide configuration process for complex products, systems and services supporting design, development, manufacturing, sales and support. 

With Configit Ace, manufacturers and service providers can regain control with a scalable, reliable enterprise-grade platform that can provide a single source of truth on product configuration information.

The cloud-based CLM service offers the same functionality and capabilities as Configit Ace on-premises installations, providing customers with a choice of on-premises or cloud-based deployment of their CLM solution.

Manufacturing and Engineering systems like Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) are quickly moving to the cloud as manufacturers see the benefits of reduced IT hardware, resource, maintenance and time investment. Cloud solutions provide world-class security and immediate access for new users regardless of location and the ability to scale capacity and performance when needed.

Configit Ace Cloud is a deployment option for customers who need to manage highly complex products and systems. Hosted on Microsoft Azure, Configit Ace Cloud leverages the reliability, scalability and security that Azure provides, including business continuity and disaster recovery. Additional benefits of the offering include:

Henrik Reif Andersen, CSO and co-founder, Configit, said: “As customization, security and cost savings become increasingly important, manufacturers need configuration solutions that are both powerful and capable of handling complexity. Providers of highly complex products and services can now use Configit Ace Cloud’s capabilities to establish a reliable and scalable CLM solution with world-class security and availability, while meeting compliance and regulatory requirements without the need for up-front IT investment.”

Configit is the global leader in Configuration Lifecycle Management (CLM) solutions and a supplier of business-critical software for the configuration of complex products. All Configit products are based on the patented Virtual Tabulation (VT)™ technology, which has redefined product configuration by offering greater speed and better handling of complexity. Virtual Tabulation enables Configit to deliver powerful, easy-to-use configuration solutions to market-leading global enterprises. Website: https://configit.com/

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1824364/Configit_Logo_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/configit-introduces-cloud-based-configuration-lifecycle-management-platform-301721848.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

