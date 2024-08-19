app-menu Social mobile

Configit Listed as a Sample Vendor in the Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Advanced Technologies for Manufacturing, 2024

19 Agosto 2024

The company was recognized in the Configuration Life Cycle Management technology category

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ – Configit, the global leader in Configuration Lifecycle Management (CLM), today announced that it has been identified as a Sample Vendor in the Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Advanced Technologies for Manufacturing, 2024. Configit was named in the Configuration Life Cycle Management technology category.

CLM is a critical component in the design, manufacturing, sale and service of complex configurable products. It provides the scale manufacturers need to increase productivity, improve quality and drive innovation. For 23 years, Configit has been delivering best-in-class configuration solutions to global manufacturing leaders. The company was an early architect of CLM, and its multi-patented Virtual Tabulation® technology is the engine that powers the Configit Ace® platform, which creates a single source of configuration truth.

The Gartner Hype Cycle notes that “Manufacturing CIOs can use new technologies to increase operational efficiency, manage risk and drive innovation, thus improving customer experience and competitiveness. This Hype Cycle analyzes the value and maturity of emerging technologies to help CIOs identify the technologies to prioritize.”

According to the report, “Configuration Life Cycle Management (CLM) employs systems engineering techniques to define and execute configurations of products, manufacturing processes, and sales and service options in connected and orchestrated ways. It comprises a product architecture used by centralized and integrated rule engines to enable configuration of variants that are technically and economically feasible as well as saleable and serviceable.”

Johan Salenstedt, CEO, Configit, said: “For almost a quarter-century, Configit has been on the leading edge of CLM. We’re proud to be recognized in the Gartner Hype Cycle Report and thankful to our hard-working team that’s dedicated to developing products that best contribute to corporate growth and profitability. We believe being named by Gartner as a Sample Vendor reinforces our solution’s value to our customers, and we look forward to continuing to innovate on their behalf.”

Gartner, Hype Cycle for Advanced Technologies for Manufacturing, 2024, Kentaro Shikanai, Marc Halpern, Alexander Hoeppe, Sudip Pattanayak, 25 July 2024.

Gartner and  Hype Cycle are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About ConfigitConfigit is the global leader in Configuration Lifecycle Management (CLM) solutions and a supplier of business-critical software for the configuration of complex products. All Configit products are based on the patented Virtual Tabulation® (VT™) technology, which has redefined product configuration by offering greater speed and better handling of complexity. Virtual Tabulation enables Configit to deliver powerful, easy-to-use configuration solutions to market-leading global enterprises. Website: configit.com 

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1824364/Configit_Logo_Logo.jpg

