Configit’s CLM-as-a-Service Lays the Foundation for the Next Generation of Configuration Lifecycle Management

3 Dicembre 2024

Gen-AI enhanced CLM takes customers from product sheet to product configurator in 10 minutes

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Configit, the global leader in Configuration Lifecycle Management (CLM), today announced the release of Configit Ace® 7 and Quote® 13. Configit Ace 7 is designed and optimized for SaaS deployment with new significant capabilities that are only available to SaaS customers, while Configit Quote 13 enables customers to provide error-free quotations for highly complex, multi-hierarchy system solutions.

Configit Ace provides CLM-as-a-Service, a SaaS solution for enterprise-wide management of product variants and configurations throughout the product portfolio’s lifecycle. Configit Quote adds highly customizable CPQ capabilities for the most complex products. Based on open services and APIs leveraging the power of Microsoft Azure, CLM-as-a-Service establishes a shared source of truth for product configuration data accessible to any user anytime, anywhere.

Configit Ace 7 introduces two new major capabilities:

Configit is also introducing the new Configit Lab initiative, which has been formed as an innovation center for exploring groundbreaking solutions for next-generation CLM. Its first focus will be GenAI-enhanced CLM, with a specific emphasis on reducing the time it takes to create complex product models. The Configit Copilot is designed to help modelers dramatically reduce the time it takes to build new product models and rules.

Damantha Boteju, chief product and technology officer, Configit, said: “With CLM-as-a-Service, Configit provides a complete end-to-end solution, enabling customers to implement a CLM approach linking product configuration information from engineering to manufacturing, sales and service. Now, we’re enhancing this with the power of generative AI to help our customers reduce time and effort to create complex product models. This is part of our continued work to provide our customers with superior configuration technology to meet the increasing needs of their customers.”

For more information on Configit Lab and the latest release of Configit Ace, visit here.

About ConfigitConfigit is the global leader in Configuration Lifecycle Management (CLM) solutions and a supplier of business-critical software for the configuration of complex products. All Configit products are based on the patented Virtual Tabulation® (VT™) technology, which has redefined product configuration by offering greater speed and better handling of complexity. Virtual Tabulation enables Configit to deliver powerful, easy-to-use configuration solutions to market-leading global enterprises. Website: configit.com

