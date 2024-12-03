app-menu Social mobile

Skip to main content
Scarica e leggi gratis su app

Configit’s CLM-as-a-Service Lays the Foundation for the Next Generation of Configuration Lifecycle Management

3 Dicembre 2024

Gen-AI enhanced CLM takes customers from product sheet to product configurator in 10 minutes

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Configit, the global leader in Configuration Lifecycle Management (CLM), today announced the release of Configit Ace® 7 and Quote® 13. Configit Ace 7 is designed and optimized for SaaS deployment with new significant capabilities that are only available to SaaS customers, while Configit Quote 13 enables customers to provide error-free quotations for highly complex, multi-hierarchy system solutions.

Configit Ace provides CLM-as-a-Service, a SaaS solution for enterprise-wide management of product variants and configurations throughout the product portfolio’s lifecycle. Configit Quote adds highly customizable CPQ capabilities for the most complex products. Based on open services and APIs leveraging the power of Microsoft Azure, CLM-as-a-Service establishes a shared source of truth for product configuration data accessible to any user anytime, anywhere.

Configit Ace 7 introduces two new major capabilities:

Configit is also introducing the new Configit Lab initiative, which has been formed as an innovation center for exploring groundbreaking solutions for next-generation CLM. Its first focus will be GenAI-enhanced CLM, with a specific emphasis on reducing the time it takes to create complex product models. The Configit Copilot is designed to help modelers dramatically reduce the time it takes to build new product models and rules.

Damantha Boteju, chief product and technology officer, Configit, said: “With CLM-as-a-Service, Configit provides a complete end-to-end solution, enabling customers to implement a CLM approach linking product configuration information from engineering to manufacturing, sales and service. Now, we’re enhancing this with the power of generative AI to help our customers reduce time and effort to create complex product models. This is part of our continued work to provide our customers with superior configuration technology to meet the increasing needs of their customers.”

For more information on Configit Lab and the latest release of Configit Ace, visit here.

About ConfigitConfigit is the global leader in Configuration Lifecycle Management (CLM) solutions and a supplier of business-critical software for the configuration of complex products. All Configit products are based on the patented Virtual Tabulation® (VT™) technology, which has redefined product configuration by offering greater speed and better handling of complexity. Virtual Tabulation enables Configit to deliver powerful, easy-to-use configuration solutions to market-leading global enterprises. Website: configit.com

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1824364/Configit_Logo_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/configits-clm-as-a-service-lays-the-foundation-for-the-next-generation-of-configuration-lifecycle-management-302320206.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

La Ragione è anche su WhatsApp. Entra nel nostro canale per non perderti nulla!

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

Leggi anche

AC Health makes critical HIV care more accessible to Filipinos with USAID support

03 Dicembre 2024
MANILA, Philippines, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Ayala Healthcare Holdings, Inc. (AC Health), in…

Education Cannot Wait and Special Olympics International Join Forces to Advance Inclusion through Sports and Physical Education in Emergency and Protracted Crisis Settings

03 Dicembre 2024
Groundbreaking partnership aims to address barriers faced by children with intellectual disabilit…

Orion Innovation and Royal Belgian Football Association Launch Project Fenix to Revolutionize Belgian Football’s Digital Ecosystem

03 Dicembre 2024
BRUSSELS, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Orion Innovation (“Orion”), a global leader in digital tra…

IEI Unveils HTB-230D-R680E Medical AI Computer: Transforming Medical Imaging with AI-Powered Precision

03 Dicembre 2024
TAIPEI, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — IEI Integration Corp. (TAIEX:3022) proudly announces the lau…

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI