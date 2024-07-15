Congratulations to La Roja – TCL Celebrates the 4-Time Champion Spanish National Football Team

15 Luglio 2024

PARIS, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Leading consumer electronics brand TCL is proud to sponsor its official partner, the Spanish national football team, who picked up, for the fourth time, the biggest trophy of the summer this weekend.

Spain’s remarkable journey to victory adds a new chapter to their glorious football history. This triumph demonstrates their excellence, resilience and continuing a tradition that has inspired countless fans worldwide.

Millions tuned in to watch the most talked-about football tournament of the year from living rooms across the world, as the players inspired greatness with their passion and dedication to the game.

TCL’s partnership with Spain’s national football team underscores its commitment to elevating sports viewing experiences at home with world-class tech innovation.

Stefan Streit, CMO at TCL Europe, said: We support and recognise those who embody greatness in their daily lives, empowering them to unlock their full potential. Whether achieving personal bests, driving innovation, or making a difference in their community, your journey inspires us. We congratulate Spain on their incredible win. TCL recognises the inspiration and greatness that sports bring, and our aim is to enhance these moments through our products, making each celebration at home even more special and immersive with the best technology to bring households the ultimate viewing experience.”

Extensive Sports Sponsorships

TCL is committed to strengthening its presence in Europe by supporting leading national football teams. As the premium partner of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), TCL brings the passion and determination of La Roja to all the fans. In Italy, TCL partners with the Federazione Italiana Giuoco Calcio (FIGC), enhancing the viewing experience for Azzurri supporters. TCL is also present in Germany supporting the German Football Association (DFB) as official partner, inspiring all the fans with its cutting-edge display technology. Additionally, TCL’s sponsorship of the Polish National Football Team highlights the brand’s commitment to European football. At the same time, its partnerships with the Czech Republic and Slovakia national teams reflect TCL’s mission to provide immersive football viewing experiences and inspire greatness through sport.

Rewatch favourite football moments on the big screen

Fans can watch their favourite footballer pushing the limits on the 115″ QD-Mini LED TV, setting a new standard for home entertainment. It delivers an immersive, stadium-like experience on the world’s largest at-home TV screen, with stunning clarity and vibrant colours – perfect for cinematic viewing, gaming, and sports, ensuring every moment is captured with exceptional detail.

TCL’s dedication to innovation is also evident in their wide array of feature-rich smartphones, tablets, and connected devices, leveraging the TCL NXTPAPER technology and the power of 5G technology, fully integrating into TCL’s extensive smart device ecosystem.

Congratulations to La Roja on this historic victory. May the spirit of triumph and excellence continue to inspire us all.

