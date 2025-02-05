Contel Smart Energy Unveils Energynie™: its composable AI-driven platform for scalable renewable energy management

5 Febbraio 2025

PETACH-TIKVA, Israel, Feb. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Contel Smart Energy proudly announces the launch of Energynie™, its next-generation composable platform designed to transform renewable energy optimization. Built to quickly adapt, scale and integrate new technologies, Energynie™ can seamlessly manage diverse energy assets (PV, wind, storage, engines) under different site configurations (hybrid technologies, ground-mounted, rooftops, dual-use, microgrids and more).

The outstanding modularity of the platform empowers a broad spectrum of customers, including Independent Power Producers (IPPs), EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) companies, O&M and Asset Management providers, and C&I entities, to stay agile and competitive in a fast-paced, technology-driven industry.

Energynie™ is the result of years of expertise from Contel Smart Energy’s technology and hands-on field engineering teams. It provides a comprehensive solution tailored to the dynamic needs of the renewable energy sector, today and in the future.

The platform supports a suite of advanced features, including a centralized and customizable dashboard that consolidates metrics per site and across asset portfolios, ensuring effective performance monitoring, alarming and troubleshooting, and decision-making. By leveraging machine learning algorithms, Energynie™ analyzes historical and real-time data to predict energy production, anticipate consumption patterns, and identify potential faults for optimized performance.

Its AI-driven insights enable proactive fault detection, predictive maintenance, and real-time system adjustments, ensuring operations run at peak efficiency. Additionally, the platform offers robust data visualization tools to help users analyze performance trends and make informed energy management decisions. Customized reports further empower users with actionable insights into critical operational and financial metrics, while its API integration and cutting-edge cybersecurity ensure seamless compatibility and robust protection for sensitive data.

“We are proud to announce that hundreds of customer sites have successfully transitioned to Energynie™ without operational disruption,” said Nir Shadmi, CEO of Contel Smart Energy. “This platform equips our customers with the solution they need to make real-time, data-driven decisions, optimize performance, and maximize profitability. Energynie™ reflects our commitment to delivering innovative, scalable solutions that drive the renewable energy industry forward.”

“Contel Smart Energy has been our trusted partner for many years, delivering countless successful projects together. We are excited to use the new Energynie™ environment to drive our business success and continue to lead the market with Contel’s premier SCADA and EMS,” said Michael Lospa, Head of Engineering at BELECTRIC IL.

Developed in partnership with Inductive Automation, the platform has garnered praise for its ingenuity. “Energynie™ sets a new standard in global energy management systems,” said Travis Cox, Chief Technology Evangelist at Inductive Automation remarked. “Its adaptability and performance highlight the innovative spirit behind its creation.”

About Contel Smart Energy

Contel Smart Energy empowers renewable energy players – IPPS, EPCs, Asset Management, C&Is – to outsmart production at scale with minimal risk and maximum profitability. As part of the Contel Technologies Group – backed by over 60 years of expertise in industrial automation – Contel Smart Energy combines robust hardware, innovative software, and hands-on field expertise to help customers achieve their ambitious renewable energy production goals.

